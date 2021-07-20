GOOD
Articles

Understand Consent With The Help Of Stick Figures And A Cup Of Tea

You’ll never look at a cup of oolong the same way again.

Understand Consent With The Help Of Stick Figures And A Cup Of Tea

This article originally appeared on 05.12.15


In this hilarious and enlightening new animated video from Blue Seat Studios, consensual sex is explained in a way that everyone can understand. By replacing sex with a cup of tea, this crudely drawn short offers a clear picture of what “saying yes" looks like.

The script for this video came from blogger Rockstar Dinosaur Pirate Princess, previously reported here.

[/vimeo]
Trending Topics
Trending Stories