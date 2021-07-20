Articles
Understand Consent With The Help Of Stick Figures And A Cup Of Tea
You’ll never look at a cup of oolong the same way again.
07.20.21
This article originally appeared on 05.12.15
In this hilarious and enlightening new animated video from Blue Seat Studios, consensual sex is explained in a way that everyone can understand. By replacing sex with a cup of tea, this crudely drawn short offers a clear picture of what “saying yes" looks like.
The script for this video came from blogger Rockstar Dinosaur Pirate Princess, previously reported here.
