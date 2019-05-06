Teaching hope during the 2020 campaign season.

Recently on GOOD
In 1938, Nazis demanded to know if ‘The Hobbit’ author was Jewish. He responded with a high-class burn. J.R.R. Tolkien hated Nazi “race doctrine” and no problem telling his German publishing house about it.
How your employer uses perks like wellness programs, phones and free food to control your life There’s a reason labor historians call these perks “welfare capitalism.”
The US white majority will soon disappear forever. The U.S. will never be a white country again.
Hillary Clinton mocked Trump while making an important point about double standards. “China, if you’re listening, why don’t you get Trump’s tax returns?”
Why my child who is deaf and transgender gives me hope. There is always more hope when I look for it.
For the first time ever, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue will feature a "burkini babe." “Whether you are wearing a one-piece, a two-piece, or a burkini, you are the pilot of your own beauty.”
Recent
