Chris Hemsworth made 'one lifestyle change' amid Alzheimer's diagnosis that we all need to commit to

Chris Hemsworth has opened up about the most prominent change he’s made since learning he’s at high risk for Alzheimer’s disease. The actor, who discovered his genetic predisposition while filming season one of his National Geographic series "Limitless," said the adjustment wasn’t physical, but it’s something he now considers essential. Hemsworth revealed that he’s started building stillness and solitude into his daily routine, a decision that came after realizing how constant stress could impact brain health. "I don’t want to be in a sprint anymore," the actor said, as he opened up about finding more time to spend with his loved ones.
Chris Hemsworth at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Frank Sun / Wikimedia Commons
What he changed after the Limitless revelation
"There’s good stress… and then there’s continual dumping of cortisol, which is negative. Being in that fight or flight state, which in this modern world, we tend to find ourselves in far too often and for prolonged periods," he told LADbible. That understanding led him to step back from the nonstop pace he was used to. He described making a conscious effort to slow down and take control of his time and abate signs of cognitive decline. "I sort of pushed back a little bit on the sort of ride I was on, where I felt like I wasn’t in control. I was just being dragged along," he said.
What APOE4 means for Alzheimer’s risk
The change came after Hemsworth learned he carries two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from each parent, which puts him at significantly higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. According to Mayo Clinic, carrying one E4 variant doubles or triples the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease; two variants increase the risk even more, potentially 8 to 12 times higher than average. Importantly, unlike the less risky E3 or protective E2 variants, APOE4 is strongly linked to earlier and more severe onset of the disease. The result, shared by longevity physician Dr. Peter Attia during filming, was kept off camera at first to allow Hemsworth time to process the information, as per Fox News.
Chris Hemsworth speaking at the 2014 San Diego Comic Con International Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
Since the diagnosis...
Though he made headlines for taking a break from acting after the episode aired, Hemsworth clarified that he’s not retiring. He’s returning to play "Thor in Avengers: Doomsday" and will star alongside Barry Keoghan in Crime 101. He explained that the break was part of a broader shift in how he approaches work, stress, and his health. Hemsworth said the news also prompted him to re-evaluate how he spends time with his family. "It made me think about my kids and how they’re growing up and things are changing so dramatically. I want to sit, I want to soak it in. I don’t want to be in a sprint anymore," he told Dr. Attia. Reflecting on the experience, Hemsworth said the Alzheimer's disease diagnosis was a reminder and "a realization of the fragility of everything, but also the beauty of things. And how to really take stock in the important relationships and experiences in life, and have them be purposeful."
@brutamerica Chris Hemsworth is taking a break from acting after learning he is predisposed to Alzhiemer’s disease, which his grandfather is currently battling. #news #fyp ♬ Love Of My Life - Metrow Ar
In an interview with Men’s Health, Hemsworth said he's adjusted his physical routine to match his new priorities. "I’m lifting less frequently than I was, and I’m incorporating more cardio and endurance workouts," he shared. "I’ve always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I’ve really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation."
He now focuses on sleep, screen-free evenings, and mindfulness practices like ice baths, breathwork, and surfing — habits he says help him reset and stay present to avoid signs of cognitive decline. "My favorite mindfulness work comes from the immersion in physical activities that allow me to be fully present and force me out of my head and into my body," he said.
This article originally appeared last year.