Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Chris Hemsworth made 'one lifestyle change' amid Alzheimer's diagnosis that we all need to commit to

He shared how this one change helped him take control of his stress and protect his brain health.

Chris Hemsworth, Alzheimer’s risk, APOE4 gene, Limitless series, stress and cortisol, brain health, mindfulness habits, solitude practice, sleep routine, screen-free evenings, ice baths, breathwork, surfing therapy, Men’s Health, Dr Peter Attia, family time, cognitive decline, healthy aging, Thor actor, Avengers Doomsday
Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffNov 08, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

Chris Hemsworth has opened up about the most prominent change he’s made since learning he’s at high risk for Alzheimer’s disease. The actor, who discovered his genetic predisposition while filming season one of his National Geographic series "Limitless," said the adjustment wasn’t physical, but it’s something he now considers essential. Hemsworth revealed that he’s started building stillness and solitude into his daily routine, a decision that came after realizing how constant stress could impact brain health. "I don’t want to be in a sprint anymore," the actor said, as he opened up about finding more time to spend with his loved ones.

stress and cortisol, brain health, mindfulness habits, solitude practice, sleep routine, screen-free evenings, ice baths, breathwork, surfing therapy, Men\u2019s Health, Dr Peter Attia, family time, cognitive decline, healthy aging, Thor actor, Avengers Doomsday Chris Hemsworth at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Frank Sun / Wikimedia Commons

What he changed after the Limitless revelation

"There’s good stress… and then there’s continual dumping of cortisol, which is negative. Being in that fight or flight state, which in this modern world, we tend to find ourselves in far too often and for prolonged periods," he told LADbible. That understanding led him to step back from the nonstop pace he was used to. He described making a conscious effort to slow down and take control of his time and abate signs of cognitive decline. "I sort of pushed back a little bit on the sort of ride I was on, where I felt like I wasn’t in control. I was just being dragged along," he said.

What APOE4 means for Alzheimer’s risk

The change came after Hemsworth learned he carries two copies of the APOE4 gene, one from each parent, which puts him at significantly higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. According to Mayo Clinic, carrying one E4 variant doubles or triples the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease; two variants increase the risk even more, potentially 8 to 12 times higher than average. Importantly, unlike the less risky E3 or protective E2 variants, APOE4 is strongly linked to earlier and more severe onset of the disease. The result, shared by longevity physician Dr. Peter Attia during filming, was kept off camera at first to allow Hemsworth time to process the information, as per Fox News.

sleep routine, screen-free evenings, ice baths, breathwork, surfing therapy, Men\u2019s Health, Dr Peter Attia, family time, cognitive decline, healthy aging, Thor actor, Avengers Doomsday Chris Hemsworth speaking at the 2014 San Diego Comic Con International Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Since the diagnosis...

Though he made headlines for taking a break from acting after the episode aired, Hemsworth clarified that he’s not retiring. He’s returning to play "Thor in Avengers: Doomsday" and will star alongside Barry Keoghan in Crime 101. He explained that the break was part of a broader shift in how he approaches work, stress, and his health. Hemsworth said the news also prompted him to re-evaluate how he spends time with his family. "It made me think about my kids and how they’re growing up and things are changing so dramatically. I want to sit, I want to soak it in. I don’t want to be in a sprint anymore," he told Dr. Attia. Reflecting on the experience, Hemsworth said the Alzheimer's disease diagnosis was a reminder and "a realization of the fragility of everything, but also the beauty of things. And how to really take stock in the important relationships and experiences in life, and have them be purposeful."

@brutamerica Chris Hemsworth is taking a break from acting after learning he is predisposed to Alzhiemer’s disease, which his grandfather is currently battling. #news #fyp ♬ Love Of My Life - Metrow Ar

In an interview with Men’s Health, Hemsworth said he's adjusted his physical routine to match his new priorities. "I’m lifting less frequently than I was, and I’m incorporating more cardio and endurance workouts," he shared. "I’ve always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I’ve really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation."

He now focuses on sleep, screen-free evenings, and mindfulness practices like ice baths, breathwork, and surfing — habits he says help him reset and stay present to avoid signs of cognitive decline. "My favorite mindfulness work comes from the immersion in physical activities that allow me to be fully present and force me out of my head and into my body," he said.

This article originally appeared last year.

alzheimer’s riskapoe4 geneavengers doomsdaybrain healthbreathworkchris hemsworthcognitive declinedr peter attiafamily timehealthy agingice bathslimitless seriesmen’s healthmindfulness habitsscreen-free eveningssleep routinesolitude practicestress and cortisolsurfing therapythor actorpast events

The Latest

Chris Hemsworth, Alzheimer’s risk, APOE4 gene, Limitless series, stress and cortisol, brain health, mindfulness habits, solitude practice, sleep routine, screen-free evenings, ice baths, breathwork, surfing therapy, Men’s Health, Dr Peter Attia, family time, cognitive decline, healthy aging, Thor actor, Avengers Doomsday
Past Events

Chris Hemsworth made 'one lifestyle change' amid Alzheimer's diagnosis that we all need to commit to

marriage, wedding, relationship, husband, wife, couple, healthy relationship, healthy marriage
Past Events

There’s one key aspect to a healthy marriage that could make your relationship last a lifetime

John Waite, Kansas, Kiowa County Sheriff's Office, speeding, police, '80s music, wholesome, traffic stop, Justin Rugg, Missing You
Past Events

Police pulled over an '80s pop icon for speeding and it turned into a hilarious photo shoot

Vamarr Hunter, Lenore Lindsay, Give Me Some Sugah, bakery, adoption, reunion, Chicago, NBC Chicago, genetic testing, family
Past Events

Man's 15-year search for parents ends after discovering owner of his favorite bakery is his mother

More For You

millennials, gen z, rizz, slang, no cap, trendy, generational, humor, language

A group of young people react to something on a woman's phone

Canva

Millennials reveal 14 of their favorite Gen Z slang terms

It's possible you have absolutely no clue what any of the terms mean in the headline that brought you to this article. Every generation establishes it's own original slang terms. The idea of creating a unique identity that separates older generations and signals a kind of membership amongst peers has been consistent probably since we first started building campfires.

Have no fears because we're going to break the Generation Z code. Slang is often established through music, pop culture, and different identity groups like skaters, LGBTQ, gamers, etc. More modern means of forming these conceptual terms stem from platforms like Reddit, Twitter / X, and TikTok. There tends to be a playfulness and creativity balanced against the edgy and clever sounding words.

Keep ReadingShow less
green flags, dating, relationships, Reddit, men, women, what men want, communication, empathy, independence

Happy woman giving the thumbs up

Canva

Men share the 10 biggest 'green flags' they have seen in women and it's eye-opening

When we're dating or thinking about starting a relationship, we often look out for subtle cues that speak volumes about a person's character. From good communication skills and a positive outlook to healthy boundaries, some noteworthy traits make a person likable instantly.

These traits, also called "green flags," top the list when one is looking for a suitable partner to live their life with. In a Reddit post, u/SealeDrop asked other men on the platform, "What are the biggest green flags in a girl?" Many flocked to the comments section to share what they find the most impressive in a girl that makes them feel she's a keeper. Here are 10 of the best responses.

Keep ReadingShow less
workplace boundaries, unpaid labor, quiet quitting, great resignation, Reddit, viral stories, employee rights, micromanagement

A reddit comment

Reddit | u/heyyslat

A boss demanded his employee come in 5 minutes early. The worker's 5-word question shut it right down.

A recent viral story online is highlighting the growing tension between management expectations and employees' rights to be paid for their time. The post, from user u/heyyslat, shared a screenshot of a text exchange with a manager from a former warehouse job that perfectly captures the modern push for clear workplace boundaries.

The conversation began when the manager sent a text about punctuality:

Keep ReadingShow less
message in a bottle, Clint Buffington, Evan Buffington, Peter Thompson, Pentucket Regional, West Newbury, oceanography class, Pepsi bottle, Coast Guard, Bahamas beach, Emily Maher, WCVB, People magazine, reunion story, viral discovery, human connection, time capsule, beachcombing, found note, Massachusetts teen

The bottle contained a message from the past.

Photo credit: Canva

14-year-old tossed a 'message in a bottle' into the sea, nearly 50 years later, he received the call

In 1976, 14-year-old Peter R. Thompson was a ninth-grade student at Pentucket Regional Junior High School in West Newbury, Massachusetts. As part of an oceanography class, he wrote a short note, sealed it in a glass Pepsi bottle, and had it launched into the Atlantic by the Coast Guard. The assignment was meant to be a science experiment, which, nearly fifty years later, turned into a reunion.

A 1976 classroom experiment

West Newbury, oceanography class, Pepsi bottle, Coast Guard, Bahamas beach, Emily Maher, WCVB, People magazine, reunion story, viral discovery, human connection, time capsule, beachcombing, found note, Massachusetts teen Who knows what adventures the bottle had before being discovered. Photo credit: Canva

Keep ReadingShow less
Allie Phillips, @.allie.phillips, TikTok, viral video, 6-year-old, love triangle, diamond ring, kindergarten, first grade, parenting

A young girl wears a diamond ring

Canva

6-year-old girl returns from school wearing a massive 'diamond ring'

Some parenting stories are so specific and hilarious they are destined to become viral classics. This is one of those stories, shared by mom Allie Phillips (@.allie.phillips) on TikTok, in a video that began with a very necessary warning: "Buckle in. This is hilarious."

Phillips set the scene: her 6-year-old daughter, Adalie, was in first grade and had been "in love" with her "boyfriend," Brandon, since kindergarten. They were in the same class, and she often talked about how they would one day get married. It was a sweet, stable, first-grade romance.

Keep ReadingShow less
angel shot, bar safety, Benji Spears, TikTok, viral video, bartending, Ask for Angela, code words, safety tip, bystander intervention

A bartender pours a drink

Canva

A bartender saved a woman from a dangerous date after she used a discreet bar code for help

First dates with strangers, especially those arranged through apps, can be a source of anxiety. As people, particularly women, navigate the potential dangers of nightlife, a system of subtle codes has emerged to signal for help. Bartender Benji Spears (@benjispears) is going viral for a TikTok video that not only reenacts a dangerous situation but also clearly explains a safety code that could save a life.

In the video, Spears reenacts a scene where he notices a woman on a date who looks visibly uncomfortable and distressed. He spots the "trouble" in the couple's body language and walks over to check on them, asking if they need water. The woman, understanding the opportunity, orders an "angel shot with lime."

Keep ReadingShow less
baby names, '80s names, Colleen Slagen, @namingbebe, TikTok, naming expert, Heather, Jennifer, vintage names, parenting

A young couple looks with their new-born baby

Canva

17 once-trendy ‘80s girl names that just ‘didn't age well’

Naming a baby is one of the first big decisions new parents make. While some look for modern, unique names, others turn to the past, hoping to find a retro gem. But as one baby name expert is pointing out in a viral video, there's a big difference between "vintage" and just "dated."

Colleen Slagen, who runs the popular TikTok account @namingbebe, sparked a massive online conversation with a video breaking down popular '80s names that have completely fallen off the charts.

Keep ReadingShow less
Coldplay, Chris Martin, Rob O'Byrne, crowd-surfing, wheelchair, concert, viral video, The Guardian, BBC, inspirational

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs in Atlanta, GA on September 24, 2011

Mark Runyon | Wikimedia Commons

Man in wheelchair crowd-surfs at Coldplay concert. Then Chris Martin makes it really special.

For Rob O'Byrne, persistence and a love for music are just part of his "new normal." But a recent Coldplay concert turned his positive outlook into a life-changing, viral experience.

O'Byrne, who has been in a wheelchair since a tragic accident, shared his story with The Guardian. Years ago, a holiday mishap changed his life. “I dived into the shallow end, banging my head and instantly damaging my spinal cord. It felt like air deflating out of a balloon. I couldn’t move my arms and everything went white,” he recalled.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025