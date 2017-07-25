Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    20 Attorneys General Fight Betsy DeVos’s Attempt To Restrict Campus Sexual Assault Protections
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  3. 3 3
    Women Had Their Biggest Showing Ever At This Year’s Comic-Con
    by Rebekah Sager
  4. 4 4
    Mark Zuckerberg Stands Up To President Donald Trump 
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  5. 5 5
    After A ‘Malicious’ Segment, The New York Times Wants A Public Apology From Fox News
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    The Skin-Bleaching Industry Is Laughing At Sammy Sosa's Face All The Way To The Bank
    by Liz Dwyer
  7. 7 7
    Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ Merchandise Is Sold Using A Canadian E-commerce Company
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Mom Has Beautiful Photo Series Taken Of Newborn Twin She Knew Didn't Have Much Time Left
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
Culture

Chrissy Teigen Blocked By President Trump On Twitter

by Tod Perry

July 25, 2017 at 16:55
Copy Link
Photo by Disney-ABC Television/Flickr.

After trolling Donald Trump on Twitter since 2011, model and “Lip Sync Battle” co-host Chrissy Teigen was finally blocked by him on Tuesday. In the past, Teigen has called Trump a “national embarrassment” and a “racist pig.” She also said his 2016 campaign was “built on lies” that his supporters were “too lazy to fact check.” So the tweet that finally earned the president’s Twitter veto was pretty tame in comparison.

Teigen may feel among the privileged for being blocked by the president, but she’s got three more to earn before she unlocks actor Bob Clendenin’s (“Cougar Town,” “Scrubs”) Trump grand-slam status.

Let’s look back on some of Teigen’s greatest hits from her long Trump-trolling history:

2011

2012

2015

2016

Share image by Disney-ABC Television/Flickr.

Recently on GOOD
Money

Roombas Are Measuring Homes In The Hopes Of Selling The Data To Other Companies

Add the Roomba to the list of devices that are taking notes on how you live. by Penn Collins
Culture

Circa Survive Guitarist Walks Off Stage To Confront A Man Apparently Sexually Harassing A Woman In The Audience

He explained what happened in a series of Tweets after the show. by Tod Perry
Sports

A Former Ball Boy Wants To Turn His Daughter Into The Next Serena Williams

The duo are taking on India’s tennis elite. by Bhavya Dore
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Chrissy Teigen Blocked By President Trump On Twitter
Recent
This School District Just Banned Homework — But There’s A Catch 6 days ago Chris Christie Snagged A Foul Ball At The Mets Game, And The Crowd Was Not Happy 6 days ago Reebok Offered A Witty Infographic In Response To Trump Ogling The French First Lady 6 days ago Mountain Biker Rides 1,200 Miles Across Vietnam To Recreate Her Veteran Father's Last Moments On Earth 6 days ago A Bingo Card That Makes Boring Conference Calls Fun  6 days ago Chicago Will Hold Diplomas Hostage Unless Teens Can Prove They Have Plans After High School 6 days ago Twitter Has Fun With Tropical Storm Don 7 days ago Courageous Dog Saves A Drowning Fawn 7 days ago The Seven Democrats Who Would Beat Trump If The Election Were Held Today 7 days ago Trump Changes His Tune On Repealing The Affordable Care Act 7 days ago This Tone-Deaf Audi Ad Pretends It’s Fine To Compare Women To Used Cars 7 days ago This Tattoo Parlor Is Paying For People To Remove Their Racist Ink 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers