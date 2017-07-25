After trolling Donald Trump on Twitter since 2011, model and “Lip Sync Battle” co-host Chrissy Teigen was finally blocked by him on Tuesday. In the past, Teigen has called Trump a “national embarrassment” and a “racist pig.” She also said his 2016 campaign was “built on lies” that his supporters were “too lazy to fact check.” So the tweet that finally earned the president’s Twitter veto was pretty tame in comparison.

Lolllllll no one likes you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2017

Teigen may feel among the privileged for being blocked by the president, but she’s got three more to earn before she unlocks actor Bob Clendenin’s (“Cougar Town,” “Scrubs”) Trump grand-slam status.

Hate to brag, but have either of you collected all 4? #winning pic.twitter.com/KqoU6mPQnG — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) July 25, 2017

Let’s look back on some of Teigen’s greatest hits from her long Trump-trolling history:

2011

Just realized I am at a Starbucks inside a trump building. I knew it smelled psychotic and racist here. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 9, 2011

2012

"win" a dinner with donald trump? i can't even explain how far out of my way I'd go to avoid one. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 29, 2012

2015

It isn't Christmas until Donald Trump wishes it to even the haters and losers. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 26, 2015

2016

I will never stop talking about how horrible Donald Trump is. Even after he loses, I will set an alert to my phone to remind me to not stop. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 16, 2016

Even after Hillary wins, I will not be over this election. Trump and his supporters have thoroughly damaged me and my faith in humanity. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 2, 2016

I just no longer find trump trending topics or memes funny. I get sad and angry and depressed. Fuck covfefe, fuck it all, stupid idiot — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2017

