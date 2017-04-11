Recently on GOOD
-
Request For Gay Pride Parade Leads To Shocking Hate Crimes It’s now a global human rights issue
-
Sports Fans Need To Get A Grip ESPN’s Mike Greenberg on how fan behavior is getting worse and what can be done to improve it ESPN’s Mike Greenberg on how fan behavior is getting worse and what can be done to improve it
-
The Dictionary Roasts United Airlines Over Its Definition Of ‘Volunteer’ In A Single Brilliant Tweet Hey United, you keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means
-
Jimmy Kimmel Takes Down United Airlines With Brilliant Rant And Spoof Kimmel and Twitter stand up to United Airlines’ insanity
-
Then There Was That Time United Refused To Help Teen Who Was Being Sexually Harassed An earlier incident pointed to United’s customer service issues
-
Trump Supports The Historic Alliance The US And Mexico Just Announced Is Soccer The Way To Bring The Two Sides Together?
Recent
Women Are Having An Important Conversation About Abuse Under #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou Michelle Obama Wore Her Natural Hair And Social Media Went Wild Trump Just Donated First Presidential Paycheck To His Least Favorite Government Agency Italian Lawmakers Draft Legislation That Grants ‘Menstrual Leave’ To Women Even In Defeat, UConn's Effect On Women's Sports Endures Gold Medalist Dana Vollmer Will Swim In Her Next Competition While Six Months Pregnant John McCain Issues A Stern Warning For Donald Trump Fox News Rewards Bill O’Reilly In Face Of Harassment Lawsuits A Catholic School Banned A Lesbian Couple From Prom And Their Suggested Alternative Has People Furious This Clever Vending Machine Will Punish You For Buying Junk Food ‘Get Out’ Got Everything Right About Racism. Here’s What They Nailed About Hypnotism, Too Tina Fey Has A Message For White Women Who Voted For Donald Trump
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.