Melania Caught Awkwardly Reminding Trump To Make One Of America’s Most Basic Gestures

Melania Trump may have mixed feelings about the often thankless job of First Lady. But President Trump should be even more grateful to have her by his side today. During the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, the First Lady was caught on camera nudging the commander-in-chief to place his hand over his heart during the National Anthem.

CNN caught the intimate moment in which the first family was standing in front of the White House, along with the Easter Bunny, of course. Barron and Melania instinctively know to raise their hands as the anthem begins playing but Donald stares ahead before the cameras catch Melania issuing a subtle bump with her free hand. President Trump then quickly jerks his hand over his heart and can’t hide a smirk on his face.

It’s obviously not the biggest story in the world but one that reminds us those who preach “America first,” are sometimes the first to forget the most basic tenets of national pride. Or, maybe he was just distracted by wondering how Sean Spicer managed to be in two places at once.