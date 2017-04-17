  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    While You Were Looking At Bombs, Trump Quietly Changed Obamacare 
    by Stacey Leasca
  2. 2 2
    Instagram Is Having A Meltown Over This Image 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  3. 3 3
    North Korea to Donald Trump: Delete Your Account
    by Nancy Miller
  4. 4 4
    Why Easter Is Called Easter And Other Little-Known Facts About The Holiday
    by Brent Landau
  5. 5 5
    New Hulu Series The Handmaid’s Tale Is Must-Watch TV For This Moment
    by Rachel Vorona Cote
  6. 6 6
    No Woman Had Ever Earned A College Football Scholarship Until Now
    by Jeremy Repanich
  7. 7 7
    Women Are Having An Important Conversation About Abuse Under #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Melania Caught Awkwardly Reminding Trump To Make One Of America’s Most Basic Gestures
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    This Is Why You Can’t Wear White After Labor Day 
    by Stacey Leasca
Communities

Melania Caught Awkwardly Reminding Trump To Make One Of America’s Most Basic Gestures

by Leo Shvedsky

April 17, 2017 at 14:35
Copy Link

Melania Trump may have mixed feelings about the often thankless job of First Lady. But President Trump should be even more grateful to have her by his side today. During the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, the First Lady was caught on camera nudging the commander-in-chief to place his hand over his heart during the National Anthem.

CNN caught the intimate moment in which the first family was standing in front of the White House, along with the Easter Bunny, of course. Barron and Melania instinctively know to raise their hands as the anthem begins playing but Donald stares ahead before the cameras catch Melania issuing a subtle bump with her free hand. President Trump then quickly jerks his hand over his heart and can’t hide a smirk on his face.

It’s obviously not the biggest story in the world but one that reminds us those who preach “America first,” are sometimes the first to forget the most basic tenets of national pride. Or, maybe he was just distracted by wondering how Sean Spicer managed to be in two places at once.

Recently on GOOD
Sports

The First Woman To Run The Boston Marathon Is Running It Again 50 Years Later

This time race organizers are honoring her instead of trying to throw her out by Jeremy Repanich
Health

When This Couple Realized The Immense Waste Created By Disposable Diapers, They Started A Brilliant Alternative

A year of putting a baby in disposable diapers requires 300 pounds of wood, 20 pounds of chlorine, and 50 pounds of oil products by Penn Collins
Health

Prince Harry Reveals He Sought Counseling Following Years Of “Total Chaos”

The royal is shining a much needed light on the mental health crisis by Stacey Leasca
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Melania Caught Awkwardly Reminding Trump To Make One Of America’s Most Basic Gestures
Recent
This Software Developer Makes A Great First Impression With An Interactive Tetris Business Card 3 days ago Why Easter Is Called Easter And Other Little-Known Facts About The Holiday 3 days ago While You Were Looking At Bombs, Trump Quietly Changed Obamacare  3 days ago History Proves Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Too Much Power 3 days ago A Massacre For Democracy 3 days ago North Korea to Donald Trump: Delete Your Account 4 days ago The Professor Who First Predicted ‘President Trump’ Says He Will Soon Be Impeached 4 days ago No Woman Had Ever Earned A College Football Scholarship Until Now 4 days ago This Insane Texas Tire Fire Shows Why The EPA Is Essential To America 4 days ago A Jiu-Jitsu Expert Shows How To Respond When An Airline Tries To 'Reaccommodate' You 4 days ago The US Just Dropped The “Mother Of All Bombs” On Afghanistan 4 days ago A Misguided Cop Giving A Cycling Safety Demonstration Ends Up In A Very Dangerous Situation 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers