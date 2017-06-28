The Ironic Timing Of Trump’s Fake Time Cover

Recently on GOOD
-
This Man Selling Off 1,100 Pounds Of Rhino Horns Might Not Be As Despicable As You Think The unconventional sale may raise up to $30 million to protect the animals.
-
In The Land Of Bill Gates, A Standoff Over Money For Schools Not one of Washington State’s 13 resident billionaires pays a dime in income tax. Washington State has been fined $67 million — and counting — because it doesn’t want to pay for basic education.
-
Photographer Responds To Unsolicited Nude Pic By Sending It To The Man’s Mother “I think you need to have a chat with your son.”
-
Boy With Cancer Asks Comedian For Heartbreaking Favor That Takes Huge Twist “I couldn’t believe how brave he was. He was fighting fear with funny.”
-
Republican Senator Comes Out Against Party’s Health Care Bill “I will vote no.”
-
Here's Why Flight Attendants Refuse To Drink The Coffee On Airplanes “They will not drink ... coffee, and they will not drink ... tea.”
Recent
Photographer Responds To Unsolicited Nude Pic By Sending It To The Man’s Mother Boy With Cancer Asks Comedian For Heartbreaking Favor That Takes Huge Twist Republican Senator Comes Out Against Party’s Health Care Bill Here's Why Flight Attendants Refuse To Drink The Coffee On Airplanes A Look Inside The World’s Most Beautiful Basketball Court Nintendo Just Announced Another Nostalgic Console In Time For The Holidays Trump Thinks He Just Scored A Victory On The Travel Ban. He May Be In For A Rude Awakening. Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of Joe Biden As A Lifeguard Star Soccer Player Insists On Being Paid In Farm Equipment To Help His Family California Adds Popular Pesticide To List Of Cancer-Causing Chemicals How Libraries Won Over The Hearts Of Millennials Martin Shkreli's Trial Is Underway, But Jurors Can't Set Aside Their Disdain For The Pharma-Bro
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.