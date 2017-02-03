  • Trending
Culture

Twitter Account Collects Messages From Regretful Trump Voters

by Leo Shvedsky

February 3, 2017 at 13:40
Regrets, I’ve had a few.

The words of Frank Sinatra’s classic ballad “My Way” are more poignant than ever.

Not only was the song chosen by President Trump himself for his first dance at the presidential ball celebrating his inauguration, it’s also come to symbolize a growing chorus of his supporters.

A new Twitter account is literally collecting tweets from Trump voters under the “Trump Regrets” banner, where they can vent about their wavering support for a commander-in-chief who has barely settled in to his job as leader of the free world. The account clearly took inspiration from a blog that last December was already collecting tweets from disenchanted voters – many of whom resembled Brexit voters in thinking their vote wouldn’t actually put The Donald into the Whit House.

But now, the impact is becoming increasingly real and the pushback isn’t pretty. More than 175,000 have signed up to follow the account, which promises to retweet any Trump voter that shares their regrets. Some regret voting for Trump because of his extreme policies moves against refugees and immigrants. Others are embarrassed by his leaked interactions with other world leaders. While some simply just want him to act more like a president and less like a reality TV star. And, of course, there are plenty of conservative voters who feel he has betrayed their principles as well:

 

