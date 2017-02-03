Survey
Recently on GOOD
What It’s Really Like To Live With Schizophrenia An intimate look at a loud, creative, and utterly ordinary existence “I haven’t scrawled a bunch of complex mathematical equations on a window lately”
A Simple Tool Meant For Children May Also Help Adults Cope With “Post-Truth” Trump Kids and kids at heart can seriously benefit from this reading app
Thousands Of Women Show Trump What #DressLikeAWoman Really Means Dressing like a lady never looked so good
If Something Makes You Feel Better, Is It Medicine? Despite their reputation as holistic cure-alls, there’s only one proven health benefit of Himalayan salt lamps: the placebo effect
The 3 Truths About Trumpism Making sense of the senseless
Mike Pence Celebrates Black History Month By Praising A White Man You can’t make this up
Live Well. Do Good.
Twitter account collects messages from regretful Trump voters. https://t.co/gWDSicJT7m https://t.co/ASE9aWh93u
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.