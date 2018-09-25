  • Trending
The entire U.N. just laughed in the middle of Trump’s speech. His reaction is priceless.

by Eric Pfeiffer

September 25, 2018 at 11:30


President Trump just finished addressing the General Assembly of the United Nations and it did not go as expected.

Now, that phrase might sound about right considering the events of the past two years. But in this case, unexpected took the form of Trump being mocked with laughter by the leaders of nearly every nation on the planet. In the middle of a “speech” that was essentially Trump repeating talking points about how “successful” his administration has been, someone interrupted.


“In two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” Trump began.

Somewhere in the audience, a voice can be heard offering a bit of mild heckling, which results in some muted laughter. Now, Trump isn’t sure exactly what the person said but he’s obviously aware that he was just roasted. So, he tries to continue with a grin, adding, “So true.”

Instead, the entire General Assembly erupts into laughter.

And that’s the moment where the most powerful person on the planet, literally the leader of the free world, became a laughing stock amongst his peers. To his credit, Trump knew there was no avoiding it.

“Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK,” he said to more laughter from the crowd.

You can check out the entire moment below, along with a compilation of some of the many times Trump mocked former President Obama and other leaders for being “laughed at by the entire world.”

The entire U.N. just laughed in the middle of Trump’s speech. His reaction is priceless.
