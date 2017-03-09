Recently on GOOD
Your Right To A Free And Open Internet Is In Danger 170 groups sign an open letter imploring the government to protect the web
Pregnant Woman Hilariously Awards A Trophy To The First Subway Rider To Offer Up Their Seat The act, while humorous, underscores a discouraging trend during her pregnancy
The Winners And Losers Of House Republicans’ Health Care Plan The success of the new bill may come down to God, not Congress
How The Cool Kids Killed Obama’s Grassroots Movement New Media was dead, but a corpse called “Digital” rose to take its place. It was bloodless, technocratic, and made of big data
It’s Time To Deal With Your Sexist Brain Even people who think they’re feminists are uncomfortable with women bosses and politicians. Today’s a great day to fix that.
Athletes Share Words Of Inspiration On International Women’s Day America’s top athletes take to Instagram in support of female empowerment
Artist reveals incredible cave he's been working on alone in the Arctic for past 20 years https://t.co/pUlcUmPp7O https://t.co/OmCKxJPLIY
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.