Culture

Donald Trump Tweeted A Message For International Women’s Day, And People Were Having None Of It

by Penn Collins

March 9, 2017 at 8:45
Copy Link

Yesterday’s International Women’s Day took on a special gravity, resulting from the emerging threat, chiefly from the Trump administration, on reproductive and women’s rights. Not only have Trump’s proposed policies been cause for concern, but so too have his offhand statements about women in his Twitter feuds and social interactions. 

So when Donald Trump tweeted out a message supporting all women on that day, many were quick to point out the hypocrisy of his “support,” made at arm’s length via two sterile-sounding tweets.

Here is President Trump’s initial message: 

The formal and eloquent style also suggests that these tweets were ghostwritten, also undermining his sincerity. 

So the responses ranged from incredulity to outrage. 

Others were quick to point out that his “honor” could take the form of actions, rather than a couple empty sentences: 

His on-air and social media comments were repurposed to paint a picture that wasn’t one of respect or honor: 

Judging by the social media reaction, Donald Trump has a long way to go before anyone will sincerely believe that he honors and respects women. 

Few would argue that International Women’s Day wasn’t a resounding success—largely in spite of President Trump’s policies and statements rather than because of them. 

