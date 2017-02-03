  • Trending
Culture

Thousands Of Women Show Trump What #DressLikeAWoman Really Means

by Stacey Leasca

February 3, 2017 at 8:30
Copy Link

President Donald Trump’s obsession with optics should come as no surprise. Throughout his time in the limelight he has made it clear he likes to be seen as powerful, pulled together, and as “very, very rich.” According to a new report, he likes the women in his life to look a certain way, too. 

According to a new report from Axios, Trump particularly likes women working on his campaign and in his office "to dress like women." According to the source, Trump additionally notes, "Even if you're in jeans, you need to look neat and orderly."

This mandate stretched far beyond Melania, Ivanka, and Kellyanne. The report notes that even the women working in his field offices who spent their days canvassing neighborhoods and knocking on doors “felt pressure to wear dresses to impress Trump.”

To make matters worse, it appears Trump’s pension for dressing the part only adheres to women. As the source says, men simply need to “have a certain look” and “be sharply dressed.” Meanwhile, Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, can look as slobby as he likes. "Steve is Steve,” the source says, adding, “He's cavalier almost about what he wears."

Once women around the world got a hold of the news, they let President Trump know just what “dressing like a woman” really means. Thousands of woman flooded social media with the hashtag #DressLikeAWoman to show that being a smart, capable, responsible, and well-rounded woman does not require a designer dress and high-heeled shoes. Check out a few key reactions below:

