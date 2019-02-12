  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exposes how Washington is corrupt to the core in 5 incredible minutes.
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Comedic genius Bill Bailey shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian.
    by Eric Pfeiffer, Gabriel Reilich
  3. 3 3
    This new line of women’s sleepwear is all about sexual empowerment. 
    by GOOD Staff
  4. 4 4
    Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes.
    by Jamie Lutz
  5. 5 5
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  6. 6 6
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  8. 8 8
    A confused dude on Twitter tried to explain the female anatomy to a gynecologist. Who is also a woman.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    This is the Republican who shamelessly kicked out two Parkland shooting victim parents from a congressional hearing on gun violence.
    by Heidi Lux
Communities

A confused dude on Twitter tried to explain the female anatomy to a gynecologist. Who is also a woman.

by Leo Shvedsky

February 12, 2019 at 12:45
Copy Link

Mansplaining is a very serious issue. When women are marginalized by men in professional or public dialogue, it deserves to be called out. Mansplaining also has tiers of offense, and it turns out that some of the most egregious examples are pretty hilarious.

In this case, a man on Twitter named Paul Bullen decided to weigh in on the correct terms for describing female sexual organs. Normally, we have a policy at Upworthy of not “punching down,” i.e. not calling out everyday people who were thrust into the public spotlight against their will. Bullen isn’t your typical public figure, but he does list himself as a “writer, editor, teacher” has a publicly listed website and enjoys weighing in on a number of daily issues across politics and culture. And Paul Bullen isn’t backing down after being hilariously called out for his viral mansplaining episode. So, yeah, we’re going to have a little fun with this one. Sorry, Paul.

Hold on tight, because there are a number of steps leading up this ladder of ridiculous.

First, Bullen decided he was more qualified than an established and reputable newspaper, The Guardian. Bullen took issue with their headline, “Me and my vulva: 100 women reveal all.”

And that’s OK, Paul. There’s nothing wrong with a little amateur media criticism. We get it here all the time and frankly, oftentimes it’s perfectly merited.

Except, Paul decided to weigh in by “correcting” the use of the word “vulva” and veered right into mansplaining territory by declaring: “The correct word is vagina.”

Here’s where things really go off the rails.

Dr. Jennifer Gunter, who is an actual gynecologist, and yes, a woman, replied to Paul by offering a helpful and reasoned explanation:

Twitter

“Hi, I’m a gynecologist and an international expert on both the vagina and vulva. These are vulvas. I wrote this post with a handy Venn diagram to help people separate the two! Enjoy”

Yes, she was totally owning him. But honestly, so far as mic drops go, that was incredibly gentle and offered Paul the opportunity to graciously respond, or even to just move on and not respond at all.

But of course, that didn’t happen.

Instead, he went on a bit of a rant. An entirely uninformed, increasingly unhinged rant. Just see for yourself:

Well, the folks on Twitter had seen enough and weighed in with some great insights, i.e. drags, on Paul:

And even after all of THAT, Paul doubled down praising his own politeness and respect while only suggesting that “if” he is wrong, he certainly handled it better than his critics. Which, of course, only led to a full-on avalanche of more poignant and hilarious clapbacks.

So, the obvious lesson here is don’t mansplain. It’s not that complicated. But we can at least be grateful that until we see the day when mansplaining has been added to the dustbin of history, we at least have guys like Paul to amuse us along the way.

 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler just opened a home for abused and neglected girls. 

“We wouldn’t be here at all if it wasn’t for Steven and his dream.” by Heidi Lux
Communities

This new line of women’s sleepwear is all about sexual empowerment. 

It’s time to get more comfortable.  by GOOD Staff
Communities

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exposes how Washington is corrupt to the core in 5 incredible minutes.

Even Conservatives will agree with this.   by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A confused dude on Twitter tried to explain the female anatomy to a gynecologist. Who is also a woman.
Recent
Woman furiously cancels baby shower after friends ‘talk sh*t’ about her baby’s name. about 3 hours ago This company is making Valentine’s Day eCards for people in prison. about 21 hours ago A confused dude on Twitter tried to explain the female anatomy to a gynecologist. Who is also a woman. about 24 hours ago Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes. 1 day ago This is the Republican who shamelessly kicked out two Parkland shooting victim parents from a congressional hearing on gun violence. 2 days ago Someone figured out what that handle on car ceilings is for and Twitter is freaking out. 2 days ago Recently-deceased mom becoming a celebrity after her kids' publish stunningly clever obituary.  2 days ago Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler just opened a home for abused and neglected girls.  2 days ago This new line of women’s sleepwear is all about sexual empowerment.  5 days ago Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exposes how Washington is corrupt to the core in 5 incredible minutes. 5 days ago Artist Hassan Hajjaj creates portraits to support LA’s Skid Row. 6 days ago This couple set the perfect ‘trap’ to help a stranger in need.  6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers