  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Pranksters Hand Out Russian ‘Trump’ Flags At Conservative Conference
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    2 Ways Congress Could Take Down The President
    by Jordan Tama
  3. 3 3
    Teacher's Quiz On Heterosexuality Highlights The Ridiculous Line Of Thinking Homophobes Use
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Now There’s Really No Excuse Not To Quit Smoking
    by Jordan E. Rosenfeld
  5. 5 5
    Warning: You May Feel Empathy For Donald Trump After Reading This
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  6. 6 6
    A Japanese Interpreter Shares The Many Problems One Faces When Translating Donald Trump's Words
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    6 #Resistance Gifts That Should Go Inside Oscar Goody Bags
    by GOOD Staff
  8. 8 8
    Obama Comes To NYC And Gets Greeted Like The Ex We Really, Really Want Back
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  9. 9 9
    In America, Staying Pregnant Forever Is Easier Than Getting Time Off Work
    by Eric Pfeiffer
Culture

Read Viola Davis’ Heartfelt Oscars Speech—The One That Has Everyone In Tears

by Katie Wudel

February 26, 2017 at 20:00
Copy Link

Viola Davis has earned herself a reputation for giving emotional speeches this awards season. So when she tearfully accepted her first Oscar Sunday night—as Best Supporting Actress for her powerful work in the film adaptation of playwright August Wilson’s Fences—it wasn’t exactly a surprise. But even typically droll host Jimmy Kimmel was a little weak in the knees by the time Davis left the stage, remarking, “Viola Davis just got nominated for an Emmy for her acceptance speech… I don’t know if anyone’s going to be able to make a speech after that.”

Notably, Davis is only the second black actor (after Whoopi Goldberg) in history with a Tony, an Emmy, and an Oscar under her belt. She’ll just need a Grammy to complete her EGOT. Below, read Davis’ full acceptance speech (and try not to end up in tears yourself):

Thank you to the Academy. You know, there's one place that all the people with the greatest potential are gathered. One place and that's the graveyard. People ask me all the time, what kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola? And I say, exhume those bodies. Exhume those stories. The stories of the people who dreamed big and never saw those dreams to fruition. People who fell in love and lost. I became an artist—and thank God I did—because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life.

So, here's to August Wilson, who exhumed and exalted the ordinary people. And to Bron Pictures, Paramount, Macro, Todd Black, Molly Allen for being the cheerleaders for a movie that is about people. And words. And life and forgiveness and grace. And to Michael T. Williamson, Stephen McKinley Henderson, for being the most wonderful artists I've ever worked with.

And oh captain, my captain, Denzel Washington.

Thank you for putting two entities in the driving seat: August and God. And they served you well. And to Dan and Mary Alice Davis, who were and are the center of my universe, the people who taught me good or bad, how to fail, how to love, how to hold an award, how to lose. My parents―I'm so thankful that God chose you to bring me into this world. To my sisters, my sister Dolores, we were rich white women in the tea party games. Thank you for the imagination. And to my husband and my daughter. My heart, you and Genesis. You teach me every day how to live, how to love, I'm so glad that you are the foundation of my life. Thank you to the Academy. Thank you.

We are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life.

Davis wasn’t the only one left weeping in the wake of a speech that will surely be remembered for years to come. Sunday night, the entire internet seemed to have gotten something in its eye:

 Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Recently on GOOD
Trump

Caitlyn Jenner Criticizes President Trump’s Transgender Bathroom Order

“You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community” by Tod Perry
Sports

Oakland A's Pitcher Sean Doolittle Frames The Immigration Issue Perfectly

In 2015, Doolittle hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for Syrian refugees by Penn Collins
Communities

Teacher's Quiz On Heterosexuality Highlights The Ridiculous Line Of Thinking Homophobes Use

The questions often asked of gays read as insulting and absurd when asked of heterosexuals. That speaks volumes.  by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Read the heartwarming #Oscars speech that has basically the entire internet in tears. https://t.co/8VbvUHQcKW https://t.co/VQWuX20KY7
Read Viola Davis’ Heartfelt Oscars Speech—The One That Has Everyone In Tears
Recent
Read Viola Davis’ Heartfelt Oscars Speech—The One That Has Everyone In Tears 44 minutes ago Here’s Why Celebrities Wore Blue Ribbons At The Oscars about 3 hours ago Auto Execs Just Demanded The Right To Pollute Even More Than They Already Do about 8 hours ago Democrats Just Picked Their New Leader 1 day ago 6 #Resistance Gifts That Should Go Inside Oscar Goody Bags 1 day ago How Ice Cream Came To America 2 days ago 10 Of Twitter’s Most Hilarious Reactions To NASA’s Discovery Of Seven Earth-Like Planets 2 days ago Caitlyn Jenner Criticizes President Trump’s Transgender Bathroom Order 2 days ago Oakland A's Pitcher Sean Doolittle Frames The Immigration Issue Perfectly 2 days ago Teacher's Quiz On Heterosexuality Highlights The Ridiculous Line Of Thinking Homophobes Use 2 days ago 7-Year-Old Just Presented The Best Argument Against Trump's Wall  2 days ago A Japanese Interpreter Shares The Many Problems One Faces When Translating Donald Trump's Words 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers