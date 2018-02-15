  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Chrissy Teigen Found A Clever Way Around Instagram's Nudity Policy
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Gun Sales Are Way Down Since Trump Took Office
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Job-Hunting Teen Gets A Brutal And Mean-Spirited Rejection Message After Interview
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Republican Party Nominates The Former Head Of The American Nazi Party For Congress
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction
    by Katie Felber
  6. 6 6
    Jimmy Kimmel Wonders Why Melania Trump Follows Barack Obama On Twitter
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    16 Images That Perfectly Capture How Completely Nuts Modern Life Has Become
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  8. 8 8
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    NASA’s List Of The Best Air-Filtering Houseplants
    by Tod Perry
Trump

Here’s A List Of Politicians With White Supremacist Ties Currently Running For Congress 

by Tod Perry

February 15, 2018 at 11:05
Copy Link
Image by Carnby/Wikimedia Commons and Gage Skidmore/Flickr.

THE GOOD NEWS

Trump may be inspiring more racist candidates to run for office, but research shows that xenophobia isn’t actually on the rise in America.

The seeds sowed by Trumpism are beginning to bear fruit in America — and the harvest is rather rotten. Donald Trump openly pandered to white racial resentment in the 2016 election and, unfortunately, was awarded the most important job in the world.

A study by Leonardo Bursztyn of the University of Chicago found that Trumpism hasn’t bred more racists in the U.S. … at least, not yet. But it has emboldened people with xenophobic views to feel more comfortable expressing them in public.

It’s impossible to separate the growing visibility of white supremacists under the guise of the alt-right without associating it with Trumpism. Now, more candidates with white supremacist ties are emerging from the shadows to run for public office.

According to Jared Holt, a researcher and writer at Right Wing Watch, the current political cycle is different than those in the past. “Fringe candidates have made a lot more noise and have been more transparent with their fringe world view and alliances with extremists than we've seen in prior cycles,” he told Al Jazeera.

Here’s a list of candidates with white supremacist ties currently running for Congress:

Arthur Jones

As reported by GOOD, Jones was recently named the Republican nominee for the heavily-Democratic Illinois 3rd Congressional District. He has unsuccessfully run for the Republican nomination several times in the past but became the nominee this year after running unopposed.

Jones is the former leader of the American Nazi Party and now heads the America First Committee. According to him, this hate group restricts membership to “any white American citizen of European, non-Jewish descent.”

John Abarr 

Abarr is a candidate for Montana’s House District 21 who made headlines in 2014 after inviting non-whites to join the Rocky Mountain Knights, his newly-formed branch of the Ku Klux Klan. “The KKK is for a strong America,” Abarr told a local newspaper. “White supremacy is the old Klan. This is the new Klan.”

Abarr would later claim that the Rocky Mountain Knights were a “hoax” he created to “to infuse fear in the LGBTQ community and racial minorities in Montana.” He now claims to “support LGTBQ rights” and no longer views minorities as “a dire threat to White people.”

Abarr recently left the Republican Party and is now a Democrat. On his website, Abarr’s platform includes “pride and dignity for whites” and fighting “widespread discrimination and hatred targeted at European Americans.”

Paul Nehlen

Paul Nehlen is running as a Republican to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan in Wisconsin. The Southern Poverty Law Center calls him “a defiant mouthpiece for the racist ‘alt-right.’”

Nehlen was suspended from Twitter in January 2018 for violating rules banning racist and antisemitic content. He has also appeared on former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke’s podcast where he said, “Jews control the media.”

Nehlen’s Twitter account was suspended again after a racist tweet on Feb. 9. Nehlen posted a picture of Meghan Markle, the mixed-race actress and fiancee of Prince Harry, with her face replaced by a dark-skinned prehistoric Briton known as “Cheddar Man.”

The tweet prompted Wisconsin Republican leaders Paul Ryan and Gov. Scott Walker to speak out against him. “He disqualified himself from public office a long time ago and while his Twitter feed is beyond disturbing, it should be ignored so he’s not given the attention that he desperately craves,” Ryan spokesperson Kevin Seifert said

But Nehlen doesn’t believe he’s a white supremacist. “I reject being called a White Supremacist, because clearly Pro-White isn’t White Supremacy unless Pro-Jewish is Jewish Supremacy [sic],” he told The Washington Post.

Sean Donahue

Sean Donahue is running to replace Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA). In January, a Pennsylvania Republican women’s group had to cancel a candidate forum after inviting Donahue to speak. A fellow GOP candidate, Andrew Lewis, boycotted the event, leading to its cancellation.

Donahue responded to the cancellation with a nine-page statement which included:

“If we do not want to control immigration from South and Central America, we must accept Whites will ultimately become the racial minority in the United States … If I am elected, I promise to preserve the American dream for Americans and to deny that dream to foreigners.”

Donahue ran for mayor of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, as a member of the American Freedom Party in 2015. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the party was established by racist skinheads “to deport immigrants and return the United States to white rule.”

Last year, Donahue was convicted of making terrorist threats to a district attorney.

Share image by David McNew/Getty Images and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images. 

Recently on GOOD

Pakistan’s Simple Climate Fix Has The Whole World Watching

How great a difference can forests make to helping the world’s climate? Pakistan’s billion new trees are here to find out. by James Poulos
Culture

Blake Lively Gets Real About Her Postpartum Body On Instagram 

Celebrity mothers are ‘supposed’ to keep their pregnancy weight gain private. by Tod Perry
Sports

Adam Rippon Would Like To Dedicate His Olympic Medals To Reese Witherspoon

The Olympic skater also mentioned his mom.  by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Here’s A List Of Politicians With White Supremacist Ties Currently Running For Congress 
Recent
Here’s A List Of Politicians With White Supremacist Ties Currently Running For Congress  about 4 hours ago Bacteria Might Hold The Answers In The Global Battle Against Oil Spills about 4 hours ago How One Country Is Fighting Drug Use — And Winning — With Empathy  about 4 hours ago Pakistan’s Simple Climate Fix Has The Whole World Watching about 4 hours ago Blake Lively Gets Real About Her Postpartum Body On Instagram  about 24 hours ago Adam Rippon Would Like To Dedicate His Olympic Medals To Reese Witherspoon about 24 hours ago How A Florida Wildlife Biologist Became One Of The Greenest Mayors In America about 24 hours ago These Robots Opening Doors May Appear (Very) Creepy, But The Development Is A Big Step Forward 1 day ago Gun Sales Are Way Down Since Trump Took Office 1 day ago Even When You Put Them In Sweaters, Robots Are Terrible Skiers 1 day ago Boston Police Department Celebrates Black History Month By Honoring A White Guy 1 day ago There’s No Longer A Financial Reason Why We Shouldn’t Be Using Clean Energy 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers