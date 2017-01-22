  • Trending
Culture

23 Protest Signs You’ll Want To Save As Art

by GOOD Staff

January 22, 2017 at 13:45
Copy Link

There was a time—as recently as the 2011 #OccupyMovement—when a humble flap of old cardboard with a hastily scrawled slogan was sufficient attention-getting signage to take to the streets. But the recent Women’s March showcased a stunning level of artistry and cleverness, transforming the typically austere protest aesthetic into next level pageantry that flooded our Instagram feeds.

But the efforts here are far from frivolous. This new administration has already started the “carnage” (to use a favorite Trumpism) on the National Endowment of the Arts budgets along with his existing antagonistic approach to science. They say bad times make for great art. If these Women’s March images are any indication, there’s going to be a serious renaissance: 

PRINCESS LEIA, VOICE OF THE RESISTANCE:

TIM GUNN, VOICE OF REASON:

MC PUSSY MASHUP:

KOOL-AID MAN:

JUSTICE FOR BARB: 

THE ICONS: 

THE ANTI-SIGN SIGNS: 

THE O.G.s:

THE CHILD STARS: 

THE METHOD ACTORS:

THE WORDSMITHS: 

