Recently on GOOD
-
A Leaked Memo Just Revealed The Feds Are About To Roll Back Civil Rights In Schools Toto, we're not in the 1960s anymore—kids of every color, ability, and gender rely on these protections. Here's what could be lost. With more than 16,000 complaints alleging discrimination, it's clear our kids still need defending.
-
Professor’s Response To A Single Mother Who Missed Class Goes Viral It’s a lot harder for parents to make it through college
-
A 'Fast And Furious' Star Has Threatened To Quit If Women Aren't Given Better Stories The series will be short one original cast member if something doesn’t change.
-
Youth Sports Are Suffering A Referee Shortage, And It’s Not Likely To Improve Soon Low pay combined with abuse from parents are turning off a generation of refs in youth sports.
-
How Health Care Costs Keep Me From Getting Married Our current system would lead to financial ruin for my partner if we tied the knot. Our current system would lead to financial ruin for my partner if we tied the knot.
-
Watch This Fox News Reporter Get Destroyed By A Snarky Kid This is why we still love the internet.
Recent
This World-Famous Public School Choir Just Made Lin-Manuel Miranda Cry Twin Strangers Website Promises To Help You Find Your Doppelgänger Ad Researchers Have Just Determined That Sex Doesn’t Help Sell Facebook’s Censorship Rules Protect Some Subsets Of People, But Not Others Put Down Your Starbucks, Investigators Find Seriously Unappetizing Substance New Polls Show A Vast Majority Of Americans Disapprove Of The Republican Health Care Bill This Man Selling Off 1,100 Pounds Of Rhino Horns Might Not Be As Despicable As You Think The Ironic Timing Of Trump’s Fake Time Cover In The Land Of Bill Gates, A Standoff Over Money For Schools Photographer Responds To Unsolicited Nude Pic By Sending It To The Man’s Mother Boy With Cancer Asks Comedian For Heartbreaking Favor That Takes Huge Twist Republican Senator Comes Out Against Party’s Health Care Bill
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.