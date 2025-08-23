Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

When HR tried to slash his pay quietly, this employee blew up their whole plan

After HR tried to slash his salary by 30%, he got a better job and left his old company scrambling.

workplace drama, great resignation, know your worth, career advice, HR, Reddit, viral stories, employee rights, quiet quitting

Quote card with office background

Canva | Reddit via u/ForWango
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Aug 23, 2025

A dedicated employee shared a shocking story that’s been resonating across the internet: after pouring himself into his job, his reward was a 30% pay cut with no warning. But rather than accept the insult, he made a power move—and his old company is still dealing with the fallout.

The Redditor, u/ForWango, detailed how he spent over a year in a crucial managerial role at an international company, racking up more than 500 hours of overtime and consistently covering for coworkers.

"I worked my a** off and worked more than 500 overtime hours last year."

u/ForWango

workplace drama, great resignation, know your worth, career advice, HR, Reddit, viral stories, employee rights, quiet quitting Stressed out man at workCanva

Despite being praised for his efforts, he was blindsided during contract renewal. HR slashed his salary by 30%, citing vague “compliance guidelines.” The message was clear: take it or leave it.

He chose to leave it—and level up

Instead of accepting less, u/ForWango quietly started applying for new roles, including one at a company subsidiary. He didn’t just get another job—he got promoted, with a salary twice what HR had offered.

"Got a higher position that pays double what they offered."

u/ForWango

His sudden resignation caught leadership off guard. “The CEO, HQ, and my manager are pissed at HR,” he shared. Apparently, they had no idea this decision had been made behind their backs.

workplace drama, great resignation, know your worth, career advice, HR, Reddit, viral stories, employee rights, quiet quitting Stressed employee takes a break from workCanva

No replacement, no plan

After realizing their blunder, HR tried to convince him to help fill the position. But no one wanted the job—not at the new reduced salary and not with the stress it came with. “Too funny,” he wrote.

"We don’t think anyone here would like to transfer for that salary."

u/ForWango

The company’s plan to save money ended up costing them far more—in reputation, morale, and leadership stability.

Reddit cheers him on

Commenters flooded the thread with support. u/vig2OOO called it a rare but satisfying win for workers:

"It’s nice to see a victory on our side."

u/vig2OOO

Others shared their own tales of revenge and resignation. u/pchlster noted that his old company had to hire three people to do the job he once did solo. Still couldn’t match his results.

workplace drama, great resignation, know your worth, career advice, HR, Reddit, viral stories, employee rights, quiet quitting Overhead shot of three employees sharing a deskCanva

u/EnigmaGuy chimed in with a mic-drop observation:

"Now they're upset and looking to blame anyone but themselves."

u/EnigmaGuy

Know your worth—or walk

This isn’t just one worker’s success story. It’s a wake-up call. Companies that underestimate or underpay their top performers might soon find themselves with empty desks and no good candidates to fill them.

If you're being asked to do more for less, remember: you’re allowed to leave. Sometimes the best way to prove your value is to walk away—and watch the chaos from a better-paid position elsewhere.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

career adviceemployee rightsgreat resignationhrknow your worthquiet quittingredditviral storiesworkplace dramapast events

The Latest

pizza story, food service, Reddit kindness, fast food manager, homeless man, meat lovers pizza, viral Reddit, unexpected kindness, pizza restaurant
Past Events

Employee scolded for buying homeless man a pizza, customer came up with an idea to help

anxiety relief, mental health, stress management, self-care, coping mechanisms, wellness tips, life hacks, crowd-sourcing
Past Events

14 anxiety-busting hacks people actually use, from dog walks to screaming into the void

women's stories, personal freedom, widowhood, viral stories, marriage, relationships, empowerment, social commentary, women's rights
Past Events

Women share the first things they did after their husbands died and the internet is in awe

workplace drama, great resignation, know your worth, career advice, HR, Reddit, viral stories, employee rights, quiet quitting
Past Events

When HR tried to slash his pay quietly, this employee blew up their whole plan

More For You

inheritance, family drama, step-parenting, AITA, Reddit, moral dilemma, legal advice, viral stories, relationships

Text card describing detail of husband's will

Canva; Reddit | u/Spiritual_Alps3413

Widow keeps entire inheritance while stepdaughter faces eviction, but she gets ultimate reality check

Inheritance disputes often lead to heated debates, especially when a family is divided. One woman recently sparked outrage after revealing that she inherited her late husband’s entire estate—nearly a million dollars—without leaving anything for his 16-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Posting on Reddit as u/Spiritual_Alps3413, the widow asked if she was wrong for keeping everything while her stepdaughter and her mother struggled to survive.

Keep ReadingShow less
viral stories, history, social commentary, 1960s, feminism, women's rights, retro, newspaper, politics

Newspaper clipping from the 1960s

Reddit

A 1963 newspaper went viral for one man's answer to 'Would a woman be a good president?'

X.com has found a new hero. The man is Vern Hause, a Wisconsin man who was once interviewed for a 1963 issue of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He was among five people asked this simple question nearly 60 years ago: "Would a woman make a good president?" Lo and behold, Vern was the only one who even entertained the idea. He's now being heralded as someone who was way ahead of his time.

The four other interviewees, including two women, all gave a definitive "no," along with their reasoning. But Vern, who became an unlikely internet hero, said, "She couldn't do any worse than some we've had."

Keep ReadingShow less
Amazon, Jeff Bezos, labor practices, corporate accountability, worker rights, investigative journalism, underpayment, warehouse workers

Jeff Bezos

Photo by Van Ha via Wikimedia Commons

How one worker’s email to Jeff Bezos uncovered a scandal hiding in plain sight

When a routine paycheck turned into a financial nightmare, Tara Jones, an Amazon warehouse worker and mother from Oklahoma, refused to stay silent. In 2020, Jones opened her payment notification expecting $450—only to find a mere $90 deposited. After weeks of fruitless appeals to managers, she took an unprecedented step: emailing then-CEO Jeff Bezos directly.

Jones, skilled in accounting, recognized the error wasn’t isolated. “I’m crying as I write this email because I’m tired of calling people over and over again and no resolution,” she wrote, per the New York Times. “I’m behind on bills, all because the pay team messed up.”

Keep ReadingShow less
malicious compliance, workplace drama, Reddit, toxic boss, micromanagement, petty revenge, viral stories, work stories

Office space with a text card overlayed

Canva

An employee was forced to get a manager's permission to clock out, and her revenge was pure genius

A workplace ruled by toxic bosses can quickly become unbearable, even turning routine tasks like leaving work into frustrating ordeals. Sadly, some managers take micromanagement to extreme levels, insisting on needless and arbitrary rules.

One employee recently went viral on Reddit after brilliantly turning the tables on her manager, who demanded she seek permission before clocking out—even though no one else in the store ever followed such a requirement.

Keep ReadingShow less
teacher stories, Reddit, malicious compliance, workplace drama, school funding, teacher appreciation, viral stories, petty revenge

A teacher smiles for the photo in his classroom

Canva

Teacher gets glorious payback after school forced him to pay for a class trip himself

School excursions often provide unforgettable experiences and bonding opportunities for students, but for teachers, they can be loaded with logistical headaches. So when a teacher was asked to single-handedly finance a field trip—with zero compensation—Reddit user u/Unfunded_Teacher took to the platform to vent about this bizarre demand.

“Want me to pay out-of-pocket to take students to the zoo? Okay, but you’ll miss out on a killer photo shoot,” read the title of their Reddit post. In 2017, the teacher oversaw a class of 18 children, and a sudden curriculum change mandated a zoo visit. However, the school insisted that, since the budget had been set months before, the teacher would foot the entire bill for all 18 students.

Keep ReadingShow less
Atlantic Ocean, equatorial water, ocean currents, thermocline, Argo program, ocean science, climate change, ocean circulation, NOAA, water masses, salinity, temperature layers

The massive Atlantic Ocean is still surprising researchers.

Canva | Victor Zhurbas, Konstantin Lebedev, Natalia Kuzmina

Scientists stunned after discovering gigantic missing blob of water in the Atlantic Ocean

Scientists previously discovered a specific type of water mass called “Equatorial waters” in the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Given the similarities in the Atlantic Ocean, they wondered if a similar water mass might exist there. In the fall of 2023, they discovered a large water blob in the Atlantic, which they named “Atlantic Equatorial Water.” Their detailed study was published in Geophysical Research Letters in a paper titled “Is There an Equatorial Water Mass in the Atlantic Ocean?”

According to the research paper, a “water mass” is defined as a body of water that originates in a particular region of the ocean and whose physical properties differ from that of the surrounding water. These properties include temperature, salinity, isotopic ratios, oxygen, silicate, nitrate, phosphate, etc. The study of these properties can offer insights into the oceanic circulation, mixing, and biochemical processes.

Keep ReadingShow less
pregnancy signs, dogs and pregnancy, pitbull behavior, pet intuition, dog overprotection, Reddit stories, viral Reddit, dog instincts, canine emotions, dog owner tips, dog loyalty, animal behavior, dog attachment, early pregnancy, hormonal changes, Jeff Werber, Health.com expert, vet insights, emotional support dogs, pet parenting

Dogs have impressive observational powers.

Canva

Man's dog suddenly becomes protective of his wife, Internet clocks the reason right away

Reddit user Girlfriendhatesmefor's three-year-old pitbull, Otis, had recently become overprotective of his wife. So he asked the online community if they knew what might be wrong with the dog.

“A week or two ago, my wife got some sort of stomach bug," the Reddit user wrote under the subreddit /r/dogs. “She was really nauseous and ill for about a week. Otis is very in tune with her emotions (we once got in a fight and she was upset, I swear he was staring daggers at me lol) and during this time didn't even want to leave her to go on walks. We thought it was adorable!"

Keep ReadingShow less
Eric Clapton, Tears in Heaven, music history, MTV Unplugged, 90s music, rock music, songwriting, grief, Conor Clapton

Eric Clapton performing love on stage in Rotterdam, 2006

Photo by Ckuhl via Wikimedia Commons (CC‑BY‑SA 3.0)

A resurfaced Eric Clapton interview reveals the devastating details that inspired "Tears in Heaven"

British rocker Eric Clapton has had a plethora of hits over his long music career. But one of his most famous songs, "Tears in Heaven", is getting an in-depth look in the musician's film special, Eric Clapton Unplugged… Over 30 Years Later. (The 90-minute film was released earlier this year on Paramount+ on Feb. 12.)

It centers on Clapton's iconic MTV Unplugged set from 1992, where he performed an acoustic version of “Tears in Heaven.” And in a newly resurfaced interview for the special, he dives more into the heartbreaking background story to the song's lyrics that were inspired by his son Conor's death and subsequent grief journey.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025