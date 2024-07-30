10 surprisingly strange laws from around the world

Every country and place has laws and rules that need to be followed. Whether residents or tourists, all are encouraged to abide by the protocol laid down by authorities. These laws vary based on people, beliefs, culture, and many other factors. While some are made to maintain decorum, others are practiced with the hope of maintaining a good and enhanced lifestyle.

Apart from delightful rules, there are also some bizarre laws practiced in many countries. What might sound like completely common law in one country might be baffling in another. Several nations have taken visitors by surprise with their unique and shocking laws regarding behavior, food, tourism and more, per USA Today. Here are 10 of the strange laws that will have you dumbfounded.

1. No pinball for minors

This is by far a joykill for many, but South Carolina is very strict about their rules when it comes to the game. Youth below the age of 18 are not just discouraged but also not allowed to be anywhere around the game of pinball.

2. Step aside from the pigeons

Entertaining oneself by sparing a bite for the birds has always been a fun element for many tourists and locals. However, when in Venice one dare not try to feed the pigeons. Due to the risk of disease the birds carry, tourists are discouraged from engaging with them lest they be trapped in a flock of pigeons!

3. No to chewing gum

Not being able to chew gum has got to be one of the most agitating and futile enforcement in the eyes of many. Singapore, however, is clear on what they want and what they don't. While all the mint is welcome, even smuggling gum, let alone chewing is highly prohibited in the country.

4. Out with the soft drugs

Soft drugs like marijuana and hash are not allowed to be consumed in the Netherlands. There is a strict set of policies concerning the same. The only exception is the popular Amsterdam where the government welcomes tourists to have a smoke or two at certain shops and outlets.

5. Consuming food around tourist sites and landmarks

Rome is known for its food but at the same time for its heritage too. This is why the rules clearly state that tourists or others are not to be seen snacking anywhere near cultural, architectural, or other landmark areas. The rule was enforced to maintain the popular space and give them due respect.

6. Spit-stop

Another rule concerned with hygiene and respect is found at Daytona Beach in Florida. People are warned against spitting in public, be it on a footpath, lane, or any area. Maximum hygiene is what people aim for and avoiding spitting is one good way to kickstart.

7. Stepping on currency

Be sure to get stares and more if you ever so mistakenly step on currency in Thailand. The money bearing the picture of the King is always to be elevated and respected and stepping or mishandling it is frowned upon in the country.

8. Stilettos are a no

Speaking of stepping, Greece is clear on its verdict about stiletto heels. The country compares the latter to that of walking elephants. The idea is that the popular shoe causes much pressure to fall while walking thus disrupting and damaging the archaeological sites. Hence, sorry ladies, but it's gonna be a no.

9. No favoring the pennies

Canada is clear that you cannot overuse pennies. Whether you have other forms of currency and high denominations available is not so much a problem as using over 25 pennies in a transaction is. Might wanna cut down on the pennies while converting, tourists!

10. Marriage first, hotel rooms later

Dubai is big on allotting rooms to its guests. If you're not married or closely related, don't even bother trying to ask for a room to live in together. The concepts of live-in, significant other and all other titles are as good as null and void in the UAE.