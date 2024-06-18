Here's how DVDs were a total game-changer in the home entertainment industry

The concept of home entertainment has changed for people, especially Gen Z and Gen Alpha, nowadays. The hassle of arranging DVDs and organizing them as per ratings has been replaced by the anticipation of listening to Netflix's 'Tudum' sound. But there was a time when these discs were the primary source of entertainment. Despite the boom of streaming platforms, DVDs offer a sense of nostalgia and that's why they are always a favorite among collectors and enthusiasts. These round discs also hold an intriguing history behind them, reported Capture.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Mati Mango

To know the history behind DVDs, one needs to understand, the now-obsolete, 'Video Home System', popularly known as VHS. First introduced by JVC company in Japan in 1976, VHS revolutionized home entertainment. From the late 70s to the mid-90s, these tapes dominated the market. They were an economically viable option for watching movies at home. They provided the option to watch, record, rewind and fast-forward, making them known and loved by everyone.

However, in the mid-90s, there was a push to attain more data in one disc which led to the creation of CD and DVD. While CDs were introduced earlier than DVDs, they had some storage limitations. This paved the way for a heavier and more spacious DVD. In terms of figures, the storage capacity of a CD vs DVD is 700 MB compared with 4.7 to 17 gigabytes.

Image Source: Assorted collection of DVD movies stacked in rows, featuring a variety of genres and popular titles, Truckee, California, February 18, 2024. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Toshiba and Time Warner spearheaded the development of these large storage discs which were initially known as the “Digital Video Disk.” However, large companies like Microsoft added to the potential, renaming it as “Digital Versatile Disc.”

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Sergei Starostin

The first Digital Video Disc (DVD) technology was released in Japan on November 1, 1996, with movies like “Blade Runner” and “The Fugitive” and had a capacity of 1.46 GB. After five months, on March 24, 1997, the DVD format was officially released in the United States with the movie “Twister.” The movie was originally released in May 1996 and centered around a young woman who grew up to become a scientist and storm chaser tomb to find what lies in the dark side of tornados, per Warner Bros.

Besides "Twister," some of the other feature films released on DVD in America were "A Time to Kill," "Blade Runner," "Eraser," "Goodfellas," "Interview with the Vampire," "The Road Warrior," "Se7en," "The Birdcage," "The Bridges of Madison County," "The Fugitive," "The Mask," "The Wizard of Oz," "Unforgiven" and "Woodstock," per Southtree.

Back then, DVDs sold like hotcakes and became popular due to their durability, novel concept, and space to store more content and quality. However, the high demand kept DVDs expensive, delaying their widespread availability in markets and households.

Image Source: High-angle shot of a black Sony DVD player and remote, with Sony, Dolby, and HDMI logos, resting on a white tiled floor with cords and a media cart in the background, October 31, 2022. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

It was in 2003 that these advanced discs started to become more affordable for the consumer market. During this phase, companies took the opportunity of the powers of these discs and introduced them in various genres including gaming. For example, Sony's Playstation 2 which was released in 2000 could play DVDs - which became a unique selling point of the product. The age of the DVD may be nearing its end but truth be told, its historic effect on the way films are produced, sold, and enjoyed is what makes it special.