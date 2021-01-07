Super-satisfying Instagram page is ID'ing the domestic terrorists who stormed the capitol
How in the world did the people who ransacked the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday think they were going to get away with it?
The media was there in full force. Everyone had a camera out and many of them were so dumb they live-streamed their deeds on social media.
They even had the chance to conceal their identities by wearing COVID masks, but many went around bare-faced, exposing themselves both to the coronavirus and the world.
Psychologists would say they were all under the spell of mob mentality, making them feel like they lost their identity to that of the crowd. That's one way of seeing it. It could also be that they were just plain dumb. After all, the price of admission to this shindig was buying into Trump's disproven election conspiracies.
Now, in the aftermath, law enforcement agencies and social media sleuths are identifying these domestic terrorists and many are losing their jobs for participating in the insurrection.
Homegrown Terrorists on Instagram is doing a great job at identifying the motley cast of characters we saw all over social media yesterday. It's super satisfying to scroll through their posts and see them identified, mostly because of their own arrogance and stupidity.
This genius lost his job after admitting on camera he sat in Nancy Pelosi's senate seat.
This charming fella no longer works at West Covina Toyota in California, because he's a terrorist.
Jason Alexander once dated Britany Spears. Now, he's just "Toxic." Jason, you're no Kevin Federline.
Model John Strand no longer exposes himself for Wilhelm because he exposed himself as a terrorist.
Paul here attempted a coup of the U.S. government. So he's no longer the General Counsel & Director of Human Resources at Goosehead. Next time you're committing treason, don't live-stream it.
Elizabeth, next time you're committing an act of sedition, don't give your name and where you live to a guy with a video camera.
No one is shocked that Adam "Podium guy" Johnson is a proud resident of the great state of Florida.
Ok, lighting up a doobie in the capitol building rotunda is pretty cool. But Eduardo here loses some points because he did so while trying to overthrow the U.S. government.
This Davy Crockett wannabe is the son of a Brooklynn Supreme Court judge.
Nick has been informed that he lost his job at Navistar Direct Marketing in Fredrick, Maryland. Maybe next time he shouldn't wear his work badge while committing treason.
How many domestic terrorists can you identify? Collect 'em all at Homegrown Terrorists on Instagram.
