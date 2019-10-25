GOOD

A massive Black Friday protest against Trump is gaining steam. Meet the veteran who started it.

Tod Perry
10.25.19
via Reddit

Over 6,000 anti-Trumpers have come together on Reddit to plan a massive Black Friday Protest that could take place in over 70 metro areas across the United States.

The group doesn't intend on disrupting economic activity to send a message, but to use the day as a way of telling America and the world that they are fed up with Trump's antics.

It all began with a post on Reddit by Navy veteran Jared Brunk, who goes by the Reddit user name of The Electric Key.

Unlike Hong Kong or any European country the US is massive but we are very technologically connected in our protests against the Trump administration. So, in order to get on tv and show the world how fucking fed up we are with Trump I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, hereby declare that we should hold a massive, countrywide protest on Black Friday. A majority of us will be on holiday and since it's two months away that gives us plenty of time to plan and prepare. The Area 51 raid started way before it 'happened' and there is no fucking reason why we can't do the same on Black Friday.

RELATED: Democratic chairwoman perfectly responds to Republican commissioner's racist, homophobic rant

GOOD reached out to talk to Brunk to learn more about the protest and why Trump is such a threat.

GOOD: What's the most dangerous aspect of Trump's presidency?

Jared Brunk: The book, "Fire and Fury" is the first thing that comes to my mind. The second is how badly he has damaged our international relations and made our military weaker.

I was in the Navy and I served in Japan for three years on the USS Chancellorsville and we practiced what is known as Force Projection. We averaged 200 days a year sailing from Russia, to Australia, to India, to Hong Kong and other places as a show of force to maintain peaceful relations with our allies and international commerce communities.

When Trump pulled our troops out of Syria he sent a silent message to South Korea and other places that, under his Presidency, he'll protect his business interests before he'll protect our allies.

The other aspect that I see that is the most dangerous is how he has called for civil war and how he asks people at his rallies to rough up protesters. … Trump is the Great Divider and it is my hope that someday people will wake up and realize hatred towards our fellow citizen for partisan politics is madness.

RELATED: Instagram will now let you know if something is fake news

GOOD: Disrupting businesses will bring the issue to the attention of major corporations. If so, how do you expect them to react?

JB: I chose Black Friday because of its familiarity in our national lexicon and because it is in the middle of a four-day weekend. I decided that this would be the best day to plan out a peaceful protest against Trump, not shoppers.

A lot of people hate Black Friday because they see it as a way for businesses to get rich; but not me. I see it as a way for the poor, like myself, to save some money on a purchase. Buying things that a person desires at a lower cost gives a person happiness and I'm totally fine with that.

I see zero need for people to harass shoppers and retailers that will only end in someone getting arrested. Do unto others as you would want them to do to you; peacefully protest, do not harass or harm. We are uniting against Trump, not each other.

GOOD: You mentioned the Area 51 Raid in your manifesto. What lessons can you learn from that event?

JB: Strike while the iron's hot. Trump will be going through his impeachment and he's already signaled that he may shut the government down on Nov. 21 and McConnell has said he'll hold the Senate hearings during the December break.

The Area 51 raid started small and built up with memes that spread across various social media platforms. Not long after /r/BlackFridayProtest was created several very talented artists answered the call and made some amazing memes that I have been spamming across the Twitterverse.

So, learning from what created buzz for the Area 51 Raid I jumped on this opportunity and pitched it to my fellow Americans and I am happy that they too see the need to peacefully protest in favor of removing Trump from office.

via Reddit


via Reddit


via Reddit

GOOD: What has the response been like on social media? Are you surprised?

JB: I'm not surprised, people are pissed and fed up with the daily lunacy of Trump. Everyone's exhausted and they want to do anything they can to show their disapproval for the direction the US has taken under his failed leadership.

GOOD: Where can people go to learn more about the protest?

JB: Reddit.com/r/BlackFridayProtest is the main camp for this peaceful, protest movement … In their sister subreddit they can organize with other people to make their local protest a success.

The interview was edited for length and clarity.

blakc friday protest donald trump impeach resistance reddit black friday protest MSNBC CNN Fox News NPR black friday trump protest
Politics

Democratic chairwoman perfectly responds to Republican commissioner's racist, homophobic rant

via CBS News / YouTube

A Sevier County Commission meeting in east Tennessee got ugly on Monday night when longtime Commissioner Warren Hurst broke into a disgusting rant about the "liberal agenda."

The meeting was centered around whether the county should become a gun sanctuary.

"We've got a queer runnin' for president, if that ain't about as ugly as you can get," Hurst said reffering to openly-gay Deomcratic presidential candidiate Pete Buttigieg.

Keep Reading Show less
pete buttigieg dollywood east tennesee sevier county commission MSNBC CNN Fox News tennessee comissioners racist rant
Communities

Instagram will now let you know if something is fake news

Facebook

We think of Instagram as a place to post artsy photos of our salads or see jealousy-inducing photos of our friend's vacations. But something more insidious has been lurking on our feeds: false information. Two weeks ago, the Senate Intelligence Committee called Instagram the "most effective tool" in manipulating elections on its report on interference in the 2016 election. In order to prepare for the 2020 election, and for the onslaught of propaganda, Instagram is launching a new feature – a false information label that will make fake news easier to detect.

If you share something that might not be true, you'll get a pop up saying, "Independent fact-checkers say this post includes false information. Your post will include a notice saying it's false. Are you sure you want to share?" You can still share it, but the post will bear the false information label.

Keep Reading Show less
instagram facebook social media fake news
Culture

Amber Heard perfectly exposed Instagram's nipple double-standard using her costar, Jason Momoa

via Asim Bharwani / Flickr and Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Isn't it rather arbitrary that men and women both have nipples and a man's can be seen in public but a woman's cannot?

Is it because women's nipples have a function and men's are essentially useless that we can see one and not the other? Or is it because since the beginning of time men have policed women's bodies and have decided that they are sexual in nature?

Yep, that's the reason.

Keep Reading Show less
gender double standards social media
Culture

Las Vegas is letting people pay for their parking tickets by donating to a food bank

via Douglas Muth / Flickr

Sin City is doing something good for its less fortunate citizens as well as those who've broken the law this month. The city of Las Vegas, Nevada will drop any parking ticket fines for those who make a donation to a local food bank.

A parking ticket can cost up to $100 in Las Vegas but the whole thing can be forgiven by bringing in non-perishable food items of equal or greater value to the Parking Services Offices at 500 S. Main Street through December 16.

The program is designed to help the less fortunate during the holidays.

Keep Reading Show less
las vegas hunger food banks las vegas necada calrk county food programs las vegas food banks CNN Las Vegas Review Journal MSNBC Fox News las vegas parking tickets
Communities

Grieving parents 'ambushed' by Trump who had teen son's killer waiting at White House

via Law and Crime News / Twitter

In August, Anne Sacoolas, 42, the wife of and American intelligence official, collided with motorcyclist Harry Dunn on the road outside the Royal Air Force base in Northamptonshire, England.

Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road and said she had "no time to react" to Dunn coming down the hill. The teenager died at the scene of the accident.

Keep Reading Show less
harry dunn anne sacoolas raf diplomatic immunity donald trump boris johnson CNN BBC Sky News dunn trump ambush
Politics