'It's over!': Stephen Colbert skewers Trump's 46-minute conspiracy-filled Facebook rant
If there's one thing you can say about Donald Trump is that he's persistent. Even though the election has been certified in the battleground states and his loyal Attorney General Bill Barr admitted there wasn't any widespread voter fraud, he keeps screaming about a stolen election.
He's starting to look like a sore loser.
On Wednesday, the president went on a 46-minute rant on Facebook where he repeated false claims of voter fraud. He claimed that ballots were stolen from mailboxes and hidden under a rock. That non-citizens and dead people voted. And if there were a full audit of the election, he'd be declared the winner.
"Ultimately, I am prepared to accept any accurate election result," Trump claimed, falsely, "and I hope that Joe Biden is as well, but we already have the proof. We already have tens of thousands of ballots more than we need to overturn all of these states that we're talking about."
Trump still thinks counting all the votes (including mail ballots he discouraged his supporters from casting) is so… https://t.co/Q93Q0pHJgW— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar)1606944357.0
Stephen Colbert skewered the tantrum on his late-night show Wednesday comparing him to a toddler.
"Tomorrow marks one month since the election, and the president has spent that entire time throwing a loud, pants-filling tantrum," Colbert said of the speech. "If we don't change presidents soon, he's going to get a rash."
President Vents His Election Grievances In Conspiracy Theory Fueled Facebook Rant www.youtube.com
"No press, no questions, not even the mediating lower third graphics of cable news," he said. "Just uncut, blue flake crazy packed into a straw and blown right into the brainstem of the kamikaze MAGA dead-enders."
Trump said his speech was the "most important" he's ever made. But Colbert thinks he misspoke. "It may be the most impotent speech you've ever made," he joked.
"Because it was just another rambling mass of lies that lasted a full 46 minutes," added the host. "My big complaint? He should have done this a week ago, not because he said anything worth hearing, but at least the people who canceled a big family Thanksgiving could have pretended they were still eating with their racist uncle."
Trump predicted his speech would be "demeaned and disparaged" by the media and that'd be ok with him.
"Well, as long as it's ok," Colbert said. "You're a petty, angry man desperate for validation you will never receive and have never deserved. And in 50 days, you'll be out of the White House, without the protections of executive power and no court is going to uphold you pardoning yourself. Plus, you're ugly and your mother dresses you funny."
Colbert put a button on his takedown by stating a basic fact that Trump won't be able to ignore much longer.
"And here's the thing," he added. "All the contested states are now certified. It's over!"
Trump may never concede and, at this point, it really doesn't matter. The world is moving on without him. But what's most disgusting is that nearly 3,000 Americans died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, making it the deadliest day of the pandemic.
While Americans across the country are dying, Trump took nearly an hour out of his day screaming lies when he could have been working on saving lives.
