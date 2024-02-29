Jon Stewart breaks down in tears as he pays tribute to his late dog on 'The Daily Show'

Losing someone you love really hits you hard. Whether it's a family member, a close friend, or even that pet who was always there for you, it can wrap your world in a fog of sadness. Jon Stewart was right in the middle of that kind of emotional storm in the latest episode of "The Daily Show." The TV host got emotional after informing his viewers that his favorite dog, Dipper, was no more, reported People. Through a choked-up voice, Stewart confirmed that he lost his pitbull and had been grieving over his loyal canine's passing. He said, "Dipper passed away yesterday. He was ready. He was tired, but I wasn’t."

Stewart shared about his first encounter with the dog, he mentioned he had first met Dipper when his kids decided they wanted to raise money for a New York City animal shelter named Animal Haven. He recalled saying, "We baked a couple of cupcakes and rolled on down and set up a little table right outside and put the cupcakes out. As a little extra incentive, they brought out this 1-ish-year-old brindle pit bull, who had been hit by a car in Brooklyn and lost his right leg."

Stewart continued as he went on to say that he was very happy with the efforts he had put alongside his children. In a rather humorous way, Stewart is seen jokingly placing a tissue box on the table as he goes on to say, “It was the perfect idea, they put the dog in my lap. And we left that day feeling really good that we’d helped this great organization." Stewart added that Dipper had been a crucial member of the “OG Daily Show dog crew” and emotionally recalled that his canine companion would patiently wait for him to greet him after every shoot. An emotional Stewart with a gentle smile on his smile added, “And he met actors and authors and presidents and kings. He did what the Taliban could not do, which was a scare Malala Yousafzai. Then he showed video of Malala getting scared by the dog.

Stewart ended the segment by sharing an important message about people finding their "special dog." His message to the audience was, "My wish for you is one day, you find that dog, that one dog. It’s the best." He then played visuals of the three-legged pitbull playing in the snow and chasing a snowball with utmost energy. Stewart's emotional revelation is a wonderful testament to the joy that dogs bring to our lives.