Conservative icon Drudge Report trolls Trump with his own warning about failed presidents
It appears as though Donald Trump is headed to join the likes of Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, and Herbert Hoover in the exclusive club of one-term presidents.
It begs the question: is it better to have lost the presidency than kicked out of office after just one term because the American public thought you did a bad job?
Matt Drudge, the founder of the popular and influential conservative news site Drudge Report, is trolling the president over his impending loss by sharing an excerpt from his 1987 book, "The Art of the Deal." In the passage, Trump describes Carter as someone who couldn't "deliver the goods."
The mysterious Drudge was an early supporter of Trump and his coverage helped him win the White House. But over the past two years, he's soured on the president, leading Trump to brand him "fake news."
Drudge didn’t support me in 2016, and I hear he doesn’t support me now. Maybe that’s why he is doing poorly. His Fa… https://t.co/3B9LEvFRAB— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1598996860.0
Drudge's posting of the excerpt feels like a final kiss-off to his presidency and it echoes what Trump's time in office represents for a lot of people: a whirlwind of bluster that amounted to very little.
"You can't con people, at least not for long," Trump writes. You can create excitement, you can do wonderful promotion and get all kinds of press, and throw in a little hyperbole. But if you don't deliver the goods, people are going to catch on."
In hindsight, Trump's own words seem prophetic. He definitely attracted a lot of attention and his never-ending hyperbole eventually destroyed his credibility.
In fact, over his presidency, trump averaged about 50 falsehoods a day.
For a majority of Americans, he didn't deliver the goods. He did little to stop a virus from ravaging the nation. He said we'd get a better healthcare plan that never materialized. He didn't "drain the swamp" or build a wall that was paid for by Mexico.
He didn't fix the trade deficit with China. (Although, that's probably a good thing.)
His criticism of Jimmy Carter also applies to his time in politics. "The answer is as poorly qualified as he is for the job, Jimmy Carter had the nerve, the guts, the balls, to ask for something extraordinary. That ability above all helped get him elected president."
Trump came to Washington with zero political experience and asked America to give him the keys to the country. he drove it into a ditch.
"But then, of course, the American people caught on pretty quickly that Carter couldn't do the job, and he lost in a landslide when he ran for reelection," the excerpt concludes.
Right now, Trump can't accept his impending loss so he's making false claims about fake ballots and voter fraud. That's probably because he can't face the fact that after all the bluster and chaos, he didn't deliver for the American people.
