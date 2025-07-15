Jack White proudly went 50 years without a cell phone. Then his wife bought him one.

There's always been a noble and endearing quality to Jack White's path of cell-phone abstinence. While the rest of us were doom-scrolling and posting pointless thirst traps, he was probably out there doing something unique and tactile—like hiding vinyl records of his own music inside furniture he upholstered. But it's difficult to exist as an analog beacon in this digital world, with all its mobile street-parking systems and virtual restaurant menus. And after a proud half-century of restraint, the White Stripes mastermind has finally joined the club.

"Well y'all it's either all over for me now or just the beginning," White posted on Instagram, adding several photos of the "lovely 50th birthday present" he received from his "gorgeous and thoughtful" wife, Olivia Jean. "I am now the reluctant owner of a cellular telephone for the first time in my life!" The images are hilarious and museum-worthy, with the rock star holding the device and posing with various expressions: curiosity, confusion, possibly even excitement. Underscoring the past-meets-future theme, he's standing against what appears to be a Norman Rockwell painting. Hats off to everyone involved.

"I've been saying that my days were numbered for years," White added. "[I] can't listen to my music in my car, can't park at a parking lot by myself because of QR codes, etc. etc. and I guess Olivia decided to be kind and put me (and all my loved ones) out of my misery! I thought if I could make it to 50 years old at least without ever having one that I could be proud of myself, and I am. Can't wait to talk to you all soon. My phone number is the square root of all of our combined social interaction times Pi."

This isn't just a fun story about a man embracing the modern age—it's a moment of major life change for White. In a 2019 interview with the UK's Channel 4 News, he talked about feeling like an "anomaly" in a world where cell phones reportedly outnumber the world's population. "For someone like me, who is one of the few who doesn’t own a cell phone, it is pretty funny to walk down the street and see everyone doing this,” he said, pretending to glance down at a screen. "[T]o me everyone sort of looks silly. And then you’re like, 'Whatever, that’s their lives.' Or who knows, maybe this is the way everything is going to be from now on. I have no idea. Nobody really does. Maybe it’ll turn into implants. Probably it’ll turn into a microchip behind our eyeball or whatever.”

White's complicated feelings about such technology made headlines in 2018, when he instituted a cell-phone ban at his concerts, asking fans to secure their devices inside Yondr pouches. The aim, he said in a statement, was to achieve a "phone-free, 100% human experience." In a 2018 Apple Music interview with Metallica's Lars Ulrich, he drew parallels between the sanctity of rock shows and other forms of live entertainment: "When you go to a movie theater, a symphony, a church, whatever—there are all these moments in life where people put those away and engage." (According to fans on Reddit, the policy was not enforced at shows in early 2025. Attendees were simply asked to be in the moment and not distract others with their phones.)

Even though it's hard to exist without smartphones in the 21st century, many of us are alarmingly attached to them. According to a 2025 survey by Reviews.org, "the average American spends 5 hours and 1 minute each day on their cell phones," equaling over 2.5 months each year. Meanwhile, they found that "43% of Americans admit feeling addicted to their phones," though that number was down 24% from 2024.