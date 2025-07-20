Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

40 years ago Bono's Live Aid stage antics ended up saving a female fan from being crushed

It's a little-known Bono moment but it just be his very best.

​U2, singer, Bono, embraces, fan

U2 singer Bono embraces a fan pulled out of the crowd during the band's 1985 performance at Live Aid.

Screenshot from Live Aid YouTube video
By Ryan Reed,
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Jul 20, 2025

By July 13, 1985, U2 was a massively popular rock band: riding the wave of two successive chart-topping U.K. albums (War and The Unforgettable Fire), even being anointed the "Band of the '80s" in a Rolling Stone cover story. But their definitive moment of that year was a performance at Live Aid, a benefit for Ethiopian famine relief staged before 72,000 at London’s Wembley Stadium and broadcast to well over 1 billion TV viewers. They were already larger than life, but now they had the perfect venue—and grandiose crowd interaction—to showcase it.

Their short set featured a 12-minute version of their atmospheric 1984 song "Bad," which they stretched out to include some quotes from The Rolling Stones’ "Ruby Tuesday" and, more famously, to accommodate the stage maneuvering of front man Bono. Halfway through the track, the singer gestured to the audience with a "come on"-type motion, eventually requesting a few female audience members be lifted out of the crowd by security. According to some accounts, including viral social media posts, this was some kind of "rescue" attempt—and while it’s unclear precisely why Bono took action, the story has become a staple of the U2 canon.

  - YouTubewww.youtube.com

In the above clip, you’ll see two fans guided to the apron area in front of the stage, where Bono briefly embraces them. But the most notable moment is when he jumps into the muddy area by the barricade, asking security to hoist over a teenager, with whom he slow-dances and offers a kiss on the cheek. Cameras, of course, caught the whole thing—Bono was a showman from day one, after all.

Over the years, there’s been a lot debate and discussion about this Bono-meets-fan moment. In a detailed breakdown of the performance, Rolling Stone reports that the third fan was 15-year-old Kal Khalique. Someone by that name shared their Live Aid memories with the BBC, writing that they weren’t even at the show to see U2: "My sister and I were desperate to see Wham!, so we had made it down to the front of the stage. Half way through the day U2 came on suddenly Bono was pointing to me in the crowd and after a [number] of other girls were pulled out, he finally jumped down and got the security guys to pull me out and danced and hugged me, and I even got a kiss. I’ve been a huge U2 fan ever since."

In 2011, The Guardian cited an article by The Sun, who apparently tracked down Khalique. "The crowd surged," she reportedly claimed, "and I was suffocating—then I saw Bono." But The Guardian also notes that Bono "had long made a habit of pulling girls out of the audience and dancing with them." Was this just another example, only amplified by the drama of a hungry rock band playing the biggest stage imaginable?

  - YouTubewww.youtube.com

Reasoning aside, it’s the kind of larger-than-life moment that came to define U2. It also happened at an ideal time—just ahead of their next album, 1987’s The Joshua Tree, a critically acclaimed and multi-platinum blockbuster that topped the Billboard 200 and spawned some of the bands most enduring singles, including "When the Streets Have No Name," "With or Without You," and "I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For."

Live Aid also spawned one of rock’s most celebrated performances ever: Queen’s triumphant eight-track set featuring anthems like "We Are the Champions," "Radio Ga Ga," and "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." That show was even etched into film history with an exacting recreation in the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

  - YouTubewww.youtube.com

This article originally appeared in March
bonoconcertsfandomlive aidmusic historyu2music

The Latest

Woman comes up with creative hack to combat obnoxious (and dangerous) LED car headlights
Ideas

Woman comes up with creative hack to combat obnoxious (and dangerous) LED car headlights

​U2, singer, Bono, embraces, fan
Culture

40 years ago Bono's Live Aid stage antics ended up saving a female fan from being crushed

man in black tank top and red shorts stands beside his car with the door open trying to block a spray of water
Humor

Australian man gets back at people parking in his driveway by turning it into a 'splash zone'

More For You

integrity, teen hero, inspiring stories, acts of kindness, forgiveness, ethical choices, crime and redemption

(L) 78-year-old Tona Herndon speaks in interview. (Cover Image Source: YouTube| CBS News), (R) 15-year-old Christian Lunsford meets woman robbed by dad. `

Cover Image Source: YouTube| CBS News

Teen confronts elderly woman robbed by his father—and her reaction stunned him

It’s deeply distressing when a loved one chooses a harmful path, leaving family members grappling with disappointment and uncertainty. Fifteen-year-old Christian Lunsford faced exactly that when he discovered his father had robbed Tona Herndon, a 78-year-old grieving widow, while she visited her late husband's grave.

According to CBS News, Herndon had lost her husband of 60 years just two weeks earlier, and the theft intensified her grief. She didn't even realize she'd been robbed until the thief had already taken her purse containing $700. Police swiftly apprehended the culprit, whose mugshot soon appeared on TV. When Christian saw the news, he immediately recognized the suspect—it was his estranged father.

Keep ReadingShow less
Boomers, Gen Z, Gen X, Millennials, respect, viewpoints, community, philosophies

Four Generations: Boomers, Gen X, Millenials, and Gen Z

Image via Canva - Photos by theboone, Anderson Coelho, annastills, and Alexander Medvedev

From Gen Z to Boomers, 4 generations have 4 very different viewpoints of 1 word: respect

Every generation has thoughts and opinions on how we should treat each other. What is right verses what is wrong. You might think it's universal, but it is not. There is a word very important to building healthy relationships. Some could argue it is the foundation of building good communities. That word is respect, and every generation has its own way to communicate it.

Respect is how we treat one another ethically and fairly. Respect allows us to coexist more peacefully. It boosts empathy and tolerance. Respect builds better communication and understanding. Respect allows for differences of opinion, culture, identity, and inclusiveness.

Keep ReadingShow less
dan gheesling, streamer, ipad, youtube, big brother

When Dan Gheesling's iPad went missing, he tried to track it down—and posted the results online.

Photo credit: screenshots from Dan Gheesling YouTube channel

Former 'Big Brother' champ hunts down 'stolen' iPad using technology, charm, and instinct

Dan Gheesling, a former winner on the reality competition show Big Brother, is currently a popular streamer on both Twitch and YouTube. And while he focuses primarily on gaming content, he made a fascinating detour with a June 2025 video titled "My iPad got stolen. This is how I got it back." Throughout the 23-minute clip, Gheesling documents his quest to recover the device, which mysteriously vanished from a local park. His tools: Apple’s "Find My" tracking service, some basic street smarts, and a lot of charm.

The streamer opens the video with a little backstory. "I coach little league baseball," he says. "We have walk-up songs played through the iPad. I left the iPad at the park. I’m like, 'Ah, man, we lost it. The kids don’t have any walk-up songs anymore. My wife like, 'Why don’t you just track it?' I’m like, 'What do you mean, 'track it'?' She goes, 'Look, 'Find my iPad.' I click, 'Find my iPad.' I see a map. I zoom in. It gives me the exact address and location of the iPad, and it’s nowhere near where I live." Unsure of how to proceed, he asked his viewers what to do: "Do I get in my Ford vehicle, drive over to the address, and knock on the door? I don’t know if that’s an acceptable human thing to do or not." Lots of people responded with a "no," and one suggested calling the police. But Gheesling was determined to do his own detective work: "'Give up' is not in my vernacular. How about I just go get it?" ("Remember," he adds elsewhere in a disclaimer: "Do not do what I did in this video.")

Keep ReadingShow less
stroke symptoms, teen stroke, boyfriend saves girlfriend, health awareness, inspiring medical story, stroke recovery, timely medical intervention

(L) The girl, Katie Rangel, lying on a hospital bed. (R) Rangel giving an interview after her recovery.

Cover Image Source: YouTube | CBS News

Teen initially ignored symptoms as fatigue—her boyfriend’s insistence to visit hospital saved her from stroke

When 18-year-old Katie Rangel started feeling weakness and numbness in her leg along with dizziness, she brushed it off as mere tiredness. Fortunately, her boyfriend sensed something more serious. His continuous insistence on seeking medical attention ultimately prevented a devastating outcome—a potential lifelong disability from a stroke.

Katie didn't initially think much about her worsening symptoms, but her boyfriend persisted. "He was just saying, 'Should I call 911?' I just remember going into the ambulance and then I think I just kind of blacked out," Katie recalled to CBS News. Paramedics quickly identified that she was having a seizure, rushing her to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, Texas, where doctors diagnosed her with a stroke.

Keep ReadingShow less
iggy pop, the stooges, crowd surfing, rock history, live music

Iggy Pop may have "invented" crowd surfing in this resurfaced 1970 clip.

Photo credit: screenshot from sturat69 on YouTube

A resurfaced 1970 video captures the historic moment Iggy Pop 'invented' crowd surfing

Back in 1970, Iggy Pop sparked one of the most thrilling and inadvertently hilarious moments in rock history. The singer and provocateur was performing with his raucous proto-punk act The Stooges at the Cincinnati Summer Pop Festival—a major event that also featured giants like Alice Cooper, Traffic, Mountain, Grand Funk Railroad, Bob Seger, and Mott the Hoople, among others. Two songs from The Stooges’ set were filmed and broadcast as part of a locally produced TV special titled Midsummer Rock, documenting what some sources consider the possible invention of crowd surfing.

The whole thing is even more iconic because of the unusual culture clash on display. The special’s buttoned-up presenter, a reportedly 58-year-old TV announcer named Jack Lescoulie, documents this wild stage spectacle with a perplexed but admirably cheerful detachment, as if gazing at an entirely different species. Before the performance even starts, he summarizes his "amaze[ment]" at how the artists conduct themselves: "For instance, when someone says, 'Here’s an act' and announce the act, they may very well tune up for 10 or 15 minutes before they ever play the first number that they’re going to play. And the kids don’t seem to mind. They watch it all and listen to the tune-up, listen to them check speakers."

Keep ReadingShow less
photography, family love, farewell, aging parents, emotional photos, memory, grief

An elderly couple waves good-bye

Canva

Photographer captures parents' goodbyes for 27 years—the last photo is heartbreaking

Saying goodbye to those we love can become a familiar yet poignant routine, filled with quiet affection and silent sorrow. For photographer Deanna Dikeman—known on Instagram as @deannadikeman—documenting these seemingly small moments turned into a profound project that spanned nearly three decades. Starting in 1991, Dikeman captured photos of her parents waving goodbye in their driveway each time she departed their home, creating a powerful visual narrative of family, aging, and love.

The project, informally titled "Leaving and Waving," began almost by accident. Dikeman explained on her website, “I started in 1991 with a quick snapshot, and I continued taking photographs with each departure. I never set out to make this series. I just took these photographs as a way to deal with the sadness of leaving.” Gradually, this simple action evolved into a deeply meaningful ritual for both Dikeman and her parents.

Keep ReadingShow less
stellan skarsgard, lunch, lunch breaks, economy, work culture

Stellan Skarsgård took a pay cut to ensure quality meals on set.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Canva

Stellan Skarsgård puts Norway on blast with a great point about cheap lunches on film sets

When Stellan Skarsgård accepted his lead role in the film Sentimental Value and found out that it was shooting in Norway, he had one condition. In fact, he was willing to take a pay cut and become executive producer of the movie in order to ensure that his wish was granted. He wasn’t going to do the movie unless everyone in the cast and crew was ensured “good lunches” during filming.

The reasoning behind this was due to Skarsgård’s first experience shooting a film in Norway when he was cast in the 1997 production of Insomnia, later remade by Christopher Nolan in 2002. The lunches offered during the shoot were a “loaf of bread, that’s pre-sliced, and a plastic salami” and he “lost eight kilos” during the production. The experience was so horrid to Skarsgård that he promised himself that he’d never live through that again.

Keep ReadingShow less
jack white, cell phones, rock stars, technology, music

After 50 years, Jack White finally has a cell phone.

Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0, cropped / Photo credit: Canva, Laproid from Pexels, edited (cell phone graphic)

Jack White proudly went 50 years without a cell phone. Then his wife bought him one.

There's always been a noble and endearing quality to Jack White's path of cell-phone abstinence. While the rest of us were doom-scrolling and posting pointless thirst traps, he was probably out there doing something unique and tactile—like hiding vinyl records of his own music inside furniture he upholstered. But it's difficult to exist as an analog beacon in this digital world, with all its mobile street-parking systems and virtual restaurant menus. And after a proud half-century of restraint, the White Stripes mastermind has finally joined the club.

"Well y'all it's either all over for me now or just the beginning," White posted on Instagram, adding several photos of the "lovely 50th birthday present" he received from his "gorgeous and thoughtful" wife, Olivia Jean. "I am now the reluctant owner of a cellular telephone for the first time in my life!" The images are hilarious and museum-worthy, with the rock star holding the device and posing with various expressions: curiosity, confusion, possibly even excitement. Underscoring the past-meets-future theme, he's standing against what appears to be a Norman Rockwell painting. Hats off to everyone involved.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025