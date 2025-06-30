Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

After her friend's foot amputation this woman's dark humor was what everyone 'kneeded'

"Sometimes the toughest moments need the hardest laughs."

dark humor, amputation, friendship, comedy, surgery, hospital, Izzy, Milda, foot costume

Woman smiling in a hospital bed.

Image via Canva - Photo by pidjoe
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJun 30, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Registered nurse Milda A., who lives in England had a very serious injury. When trying out an unfamiliar sport bouldering, she broke her ankle. Having literally shattered her talus bone, the rehab of the fracture was extremely painful. After orthopedic consultations, vascular consults, pain consultants, rehab, and a plastic surgery consultation, it was determined amputation was the best solution.

Following the surgery, her mate Izzy came for a visit. This is what good friends do, but Izzy has a bit of a wicked sense of humor. She came in a very bold costume that some might find insensitive. Milda appears to have found it hilarious.

In the video, Milda is recovering from her surgery at the hospital. Her friend Izzy shows up dressed in an impressive costume designed of a foot. Milda's shocked response, laughing immediately. Watch the video here:

Izzy goes right to work being silly and uplifting the spirits of her friend. She poses and dances around the hospital room. At one point as Milda pulls back the sheets to reveal her amputated leg, Izzy exclaims, "Where's your leg?" It's a quick, less than a minute video post, but it's probably going to give you a good laugh or in the least an awkward giggle.

She needed that laugh

People seemed to really appreciate the video on reddit. Under a post titled, 'I'm sure she needed that laugh' some redditors left comments meant to be funny a response. Others expressed the joy found from witnessing a close friendship.

This is what some of the redditors thought about the post:

"Yeah, I prefer my friends to have a good sole"

"I Just had my gallbladder removed yesterday. I clearly need better friends lol"

"Toetally agree."

"Humor and friends heal us."

"That's the best kinda friend you're ever gonna have, legendary"

"To be able to make someone laugh who has just gone through a leg amputation is truly a gift."

"Ha, where were you when I lost half a finger!"

Clearly some of the redditors wanted to get in on the fun and share a good pun. But being funny wasn't the only thing people wanted to say. There was genuine appreciation for the demonstration of friendship. Sometimes being silly can really make a big difference in the mental health of ourselves and our friends.

good spirits, sense of humor, empathy, connection, sympathy, mental healthNurse and patient smiling.www.good.is

The power of laughter

Did you know that laughter blocks pain receptors in your brain. That's relief from physical and emotional suffering. Humor can have a strong affect on a person's stress levels and improve mental health and psychological symptoms related to challenging life events. The Situational Humor Response Questionnaire found that a higher sense of humor score was associated with lower levels of depression, stress, loneliness and better self esteem.

Cortisol is a hormone the body releases under stress. Studies have shown that laughter has more of an impact on lowering cortisol levels than exercise and other typical activities. The general, professional opinion is that if you're going through it, laughing can help both your mental well being as well as your physical recovery.

Milda has a great attitude

You can learn a lot about Milda by visiting her Instagram page @paranursemilda. She talks about her journey before and after the surgery. She has a very positive mindset and demonstrates courage and resilience in the best ways. She's very candid about what's happening in her life and how she chooses to approach it. I recommend a follow.

bold costumebroke ankleenglandfoot costumehilarioushospitallaughingmilda apositive mindsetregistered nurserehabserious injurysurgeryhumor

The Latest

dark humor, amputation, friendship, comedy, surgery, hospital, Izzy, Milda, foot costume
Good People

After her friend's foot amputation this woman's dark humor was what everyone 'kneeded'

Sandra Clarke, No One Dies Alone, health care, compassion, hospice care, dying, patient care, volunteers
Ideas

She couldn't stay with a dying patient - so she's making sure that no one dies alone again

christopher walken, bugs bunny, acting, comedy, rabbit, looney tunes, animation, actor
Culture

Christopher Walken reveals the Looney Tunes character that made him a better actor

inventions, unchanged products, innovation, bicycles, coca cola
Science & Tech

6 regularly used inventions that remained unchanged over the last 100 years

More For You

mitzi perdue, philanthropy, heiress, wealth, perdue, fortune,

Heiress Mitzi Perdue, center, prefers philanthropy to luxury and serving others to being served.

www.dover.af.mil

Why Mitzi Perdue, heiress to Perdue and Sheraton fortunes, prefers to fly coach

When people think of hand-me-down clothing, flying coach, and keeping a small apartment, they typically don’t think of heiresses. But Mitzi Perdue will surprise you. An heiress to the Sheraton (hotel) and Perdue (chicken) fortunes, she prefers a modest lifestyle to the lap of luxury, using her wealth instead to create opportunities for and act in service of others.

“If you want to be happy, think what you can do for somebody else,” she said in a recent interview with Fortune. “If you want to be miserable, think what’s owed to you.”

Keep ReadingShow less
lgbtq rights, lgbtq, pride, ohio, queer, advocacy

People waving flags at Cleveland's Gay Pride in 2017

Tim Evanson, www.flickr.com

How one Ohio activist got city officials to challenge conversion therapy

What does it take to make change? Sometimes it takes a letter.

Ohio-based activist Brandon West is just 23-tears-old and has already been advocating for LGBTQ+ civil rights for years. This spring he reached out to several Ohio mayors whose cities have already banned conversion therapy in hopes that they would sign “a joint statement in support of banning conversion therapy” that would also encourage more cities to follow their lead. As of last week, West’s emailing and petitioning has worked. Five mayors of Ohio towns signed, and there are potentially even more to come.

Keep ReadingShow less
conversation, communication, friendship, business, talking, discussion, questions

To be a better communicator, asking more questions is key.

Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash

Communications expert shares '3-question hack' so you're never 'stuck' in conversations

Imagine: you meet up with a friend and ask how they are, they respond, and suddenly…you have no idea what else to say. But, as many of us know, one of the most important parts of communicating is listening. What is your friend telling you that you might have missed? And how can you get the conversation back on track?

Luckily, communications expert and YouTuber extraordinaire Vinh Giang has an answer. Giang, who began developing his communication skills as a magician and now teaches people around the world the best ways to interact with one another, recently shared a video revealing three questions you can ask when you’re at a loss of where to go next in conversation. Not only can it help you navigate social situations, it can also make you more emotionally intelligent.

Keep ReadingShow less
listening, therapy, loneliness, therapy, conversation

Paul Jenkinson will listen to you about anything you want to talk about, absolutely free.

Photo credit: Canva

Canadian social worker does nationwide tour listening to people for free. Here's what they reveal.

There are times in which many people feel alone and isolated. They might need a friend or family member, but, for whatever reason, they can't approach them or don’t feel like they have such a connection. Others know they need a therapist to talk to them about their issues, but they can't afford one. While he’s a stranger and not a licensed counsellor, if you walk past Paul Jenkinson’s table, you can grab a seat and he’ll listen to whatever you want to talk about free of charge.

A retired social worker based in Nova Scotia, Canada, Jenkinson has decided to spend his golden years going from town to town nationwide with a folding table, two chairs, and a sandwich board sign that says, “You are not alone. I will listen.” So far, Jenkinson has graciously provided time to sit across from strangers who are willing to just speak their traumas, fears, concerns, and problems to him as he sips his coffee.

Keep ReadingShow less
cat, cat rescue, quinceanera, tuxedo cat, cat birthday, texas

“It was always a dream of mine since she was little."

Photo by Luku Muffin on Unsplash

Woman's cat quinceañera inspires a community to give back in a way she never imagined

It started with a tease, a short little video of Miranda Gonzalez holding her beloved tuxedo cat, Holly. But it wasn’t a normal day. As No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” plays, Miranda carries Holly, attired in a crown and custom lace gown edged in sparkles. It was Holly’s quinceañera, the celebration of her 15th birthday.

In another video that’s since gone viral with 5.4M views and 1.2M likes, Miranda shows Holly's entire cat quinceañera from start to finish. There’s Holly’s tiered white cake accented with gold roses and golden stairs upon which walk tiny gold cats; the customary rosary and Bible; Holly’s custom gown; Holly’s entrance to the party in a white, remote controlled, child-size toy Bentley convertible; Holly enjoying the mariachi band (which didn’t know the quinceañera was for a cat until it got there); and even Holly’s daddy-daughter dance.

Keep ReadingShow less
hospital bed, confused woman, anesthesia, memory loss, children

A doctor talking to a woman coming out of anesthesia.

via Canva/Photos

Woman coming out of anesthesia has an adorable reaction to learning how many kids she has

“Some people shouldn’t have kids, but this is how I reacted when I found out I had kids after coming off anesthesia,” content creator Belle Blake said in a TikTok video that’s since gone viral, with over 75K likes on the platform. Woozy and bandaged from a rhinoplasty, Blake was delighted to learn on the car ride home that not only did she have children, she had four. “FOUR BABIES? Oh my god, I hit the Lotto!” she said. “I should get a winning scratch-off ticket. Where can you get a scratch-off ticket?”

“Are they gorgeous?” she asked her husband as they drove home, and he confirmed they in fact were. “I am just like, you're welcome, everyone. All my kids deserve pancakes and bacon,” she said, through her post-surgery haze.

Keep ReadingShow less
paralysis, exercise, London Marathon, perseverance, mental health

Darren Awol participated in the London Marathon in spite of being paraplegic.

Photo credit: Canva

Gun shooting victim was told he’d never walk again. Then he competed in the London Marathon.

In 2011, post office cashier Darren Awol suffered a gunshot wound into his spine in an unprovoked attack in Anerley, London, England. He was paralyzed from the waist down, and was told by his doctors that he would never walk again. However, after over a decade of hard work, drive, physical therapy, and support from his brother and physiotherapist, Awol competed in the London Marathon.

"Your limitations are as far as you allow them to be,” Awol said to BBC News. “It’s not about the medal but being able to do something I never thought I'd be able to."

Keep ReadingShow less
woman, peace signs, power, strength, joy, scars

How a woman tackles rude comments about her scars.

Photo by Peter Gombos on Unsplash

Confident woman with a unique facial scar shares how she handles rude comments

As a child, Kate Bogner developed a small scar that got bigger and bigger until it was diagnosed as scleroderma en coup de sabre, which essentially means “the cut of a sabre,” for how it appears on the skin. According to the National Scleroderma Foundation, its causes are unknown, but it’s thought to be an autoimmune disease. Localized scleroderma, like scleroderma en coup de sabre, “typically only affects the skin, although in some cases the underlying muscle and tissue may be involved,” the foundation shares. It can cause changes in the skin’s appearance, particularly on the face. Though she is now in remission, Bogner has a scar that runs through her forehead. It’s not always an easy experience to live through as a child or as an adult, as both the foundation and Bogner shared, but she developed a keen sense of self-advocacy that she maintains to this day to handle unkind comments.

Bogner, who is a holistic health coach, has heard it all, she said in a recent video, when it comes to rude name-calling or suggestions that she “get bangs” to cover up the scar.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025