After her friend's foot amputation this woman's dark humor was what everyone 'kneeded'

Registered nurse Milda A., who lives in England had a very serious injury. When trying out an unfamiliar sport bouldering, she broke her ankle. Having literally shattered her talus bone, the rehab of the fracture was extremely painful. After orthopedic consultations, vascular consults, pain consultants, rehab, and a plastic surgery consultation, it was determined amputation was the best solution.

Following the surgery, her mate Izzy came for a visit. This is what good friends do, but Izzy has a bit of a wicked sense of humor. She came in a very bold costume that some might find insensitive. Milda appears to have found it hilarious.

In the video, Milda is recovering from her surgery at the hospital. Her friend Izzy shows up dressed in an impressive costume designed of a foot. Milda's shocked response, laughing immediately. Watch the video here:

Izzy goes right to work being silly and uplifting the spirits of her friend. She poses and dances around the hospital room. At one point as Milda pulls back the sheets to reveal her amputated leg, Izzy exclaims, "Where's your leg?" It's a quick, less than a minute video post, but it's probably going to give you a good laugh or in the least an awkward giggle.

She needed that laugh

People seemed to really appreciate the video on reddit. Under a post titled, 'I'm sure she needed that laugh' some redditors left comments meant to be funny a response. Others expressed the joy found from witnessing a close friendship.

This is what some of the redditors thought about the post:

"Yeah, I prefer my friends to have a good sole"

"I Just had my gallbladder removed yesterday. I clearly need better friends lol"

"Toetally agree."

"Humor and friends heal us."

"That's the best kinda friend you're ever gonna have, legendary"

"To be able to make someone laugh who has just gone through a leg amputation is truly a gift."

"Ha, where were you when I lost half a finger!"

Clearly some of the redditors wanted to get in on the fun and share a good pun. But being funny wasn't the only thing people wanted to say. There was genuine appreciation for the demonstration of friendship. Sometimes being silly can really make a big difference in the mental health of ourselves and our friends.

Nurse and patient smiling. www.good.is

The power of laughter

Did you know that laughter blocks pain receptors in your brain. That's relief from physical and emotional suffering. Humor can have a strong affect on a person's stress levels and improve mental health and psychological symptoms related to challenging life events. The Situational Humor Response Questionnaire found that a higher sense of humor score was associated with lower levels of depression, stress, loneliness and better self esteem.

Cortisol is a hormone the body releases under stress. Studies have shown that laughter has more of an impact on lowering cortisol levels than exercise and other typical activities. The general, professional opinion is that if you're going through it, laughing can help both your mental well being as well as your physical recovery.

Milda has a great attitude

You can learn a lot about Milda by visiting her Instagram page @paranursemilda. She talks about her journey before and after the surgery. She has a very positive mindset and demonstrates courage and resilience in the best ways. She's very candid about what's happening in her life and how she chooses to approach it. I recommend a follow.