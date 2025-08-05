Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

We've been saying 'it's all good' for 30 years and it turns out we have MC Hammer to thank for it

The Funky Headhunter continues to ripple through time and culture.

mc hammer, '90s hip-hop, rap music, music history, expressions

Mc Hammer helped popularize an expression that you probably use all the time.

Photo credit: Screenshot of MC Hammer video via A Time to Remember HD YouTube channel
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedAug 05, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

In 2025, the expression "It's all good" is deeply embedded in American pop culture. It pops up everywhere—from a bluesy Bob Dylan song to a short-lived Buick slogan to the origin of Jimmy McGill's professional name "Saul Goodman" on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. (In case you still don't get the joke: "It's all good, man!") And if you're of a certain age or background, you may even say the phrase on a daily basis, even if you have no clue of its origins.

As with many things linguistic, it's tough to pinpoint the exact moment "It's all good" took its true form, but one thing appears certain: We have '90s hip-hop, including a minor MC Hammer hit, to thank for its staying power. Before we unpack of all that, though, let's talk about the meaning of the phrase itself. According to a very formal-sounding definition from government resource center American English at State, it means, "despite any possible doubt, everything is okay." They even offer some example sentences for clarity, including the exchange: "I'm so sorry that I'm late! / "It's all good!"

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

 

'90s Hip-Hop Connection

The expression seemed to formally enter the mainstream through rap lyrics in the early to mid-'90s, perhaps most obviously with "It's All Good," a single from Hammer's fifth album, 1994's platinum-selling The Funky Headhunter. The song, which prominently features that lyric in its chanted chorus, made a modest dent on the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 46—far from his Grammy-winning peak circa "U Can't Touch This" but certainly proof of his relevance. Given Hammer's enormous profile, it's safe to consider this an inflection point in the phrase's ubiquity.

But there are many other examples from this era of rap music, including some that pre-date that release. In 1993, Too $hort released a song with the same name on his eighth album, Get In Where You Fit In, and Mac Mall used the title for a track on his debut LP, Illegal Business? You can also find "It's all good" floating around as a lyric in other '90s hip-hop cuts, including E-40's The Click-featured remix of "Captain Save a Hoe" ("It's all good if ya slippin' / It's all good as long as ya payin'"), Notorious B.I.G.'s "Juicy" ("It's all good, baby, baby"), and 2Pac's chart-topping G-funk staple "California Love" ("It's all good, from Diego to the Bay," raps producer and guest artist Dr. Dre).

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

"Statement of Defiance"

The popularization of "It's all good" even inspired a 2001 story in The New Yorker, with writer Rebecca Mead citing both Hammer and 2Pac, along with a then-recent usage by a contestant on the reality show Survivor: The Australian Outback. The piece even features quotes from Scott Weinstock, the NBA's then vice-president and senior creative director, who discussed the league changing their previous slogan "I love this game" to—you guessed it—"It's all good." "It means 'no worries,' " Weinstock said. "If Disney were to use it, they would say 'Hakuna Matata.'" But Mead argued that the expression is "more nuanced," calling it, in certain contexts, a "statement of defiance rather than complacency."

Regardless of your precise tone—and where you even heard the phrase first—'90s rap probably played a role in it entering your vocabulary.

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

mc hammerenglish languageexpressionsrappersrap lyricship-hopmusic history2pacnotorious b.i.g.music

The Latest

social tricks, making friends, relationships, romance, social skills
Culture

Experts share the 5 social tricks to show people you're approachable when you go out

shark encounters, great white, great white shark, researchers, marine biology, student, Canada, Halifax
Environment

Giant great white shark surprises researchers and their reaction is priceless

mc hammer, '90s hip-hop, rap music, music history, expressions
Culture

We've been saying 'it's all good' for 30 years and it turns out we have MC Hammer to thank for it

plastic water bottle, health risk, microplastics, warning, hydration
Health

Doctors warn why you shouldn't drink from water bottles left in a hot car

More For You

jack white, the white stripes, drugs, marijuana, creativity

In 2014, Jack White shared an intriguing reason for not doing drugs.

Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0, cropped

Jack White once said he's never tried drugs and his reasoning is genuinely insightful

Jack White is a fascinating character. His musical catalog runs the gamut from ragged punk-blues to progressive rap-funk to marimba-laden experiments. He and his record label, Third Man, successfully played the first LP in space. He and a bandmate once hid 100 vinyl copies of a single inside pieces of furniture they themselves upholstered. You might skim through that unusual résumé and think, "This guy definitely dabbles in recreational drugs, like many rock stars of his era." But in a 2014 interview with Dan Rather, White clarified that he’d never touched the stuff—and his reasoning ranged from the practical to the philosophical.

"I’ve never done drugs. I've never even smoked marijuana, actually," he told the host, who appeared dumbfounded by this information. "You’re kidding me," Rather said. "Obviously I don’t mean to be patronizing, but someone of your generation in the music business, the assumption is [that] of course you at least did marijuana." The White Stripes co-founder first pointed to the other headaches that might crop up: "I don’t know…Whenever I think about doing something, I always think about the periphery problems that are attached to it. Yeah, you could do that, but I [was always like], 'I live in Detroit. I’m gonna have to find a connection and go hang out with all those people to get that drug. It’s just gonna cloud what I’m doing."

Keep ReadingShow less
missing brother found, reunited after decades, cold case solved, woman recognizes brother, family reunion story, missing persons miracle, missing sibling found alive, Tommy missing person case

Split screen of a 'missing' poster for young boy and a surprised woman looking at her laptop

Canva

Woman notices something odd in a news photo—25 years after her brother vanished

When someone close suddenly disappears, their family clings fiercely to hope—even if the search stretches across decades. A woman who had spent years desperately searching for her younger brother, Tommy, discovered an astonishing lead after 25 years of uncertainty. Ahead of Thanksgiving, a seemingly ordinary detail in an online news story changed their lives forever.

For decades, the sister had carried deep sadness about Tommy’s disappearance in 1999. According to CNN, Tommy had vanished along with his vehicle without leaving any trace. Over the years, she anxiously scoured reports of unidentified remains, fearing the worst. However, her fortunes changed dramatically after coming across an article in USA Today, which featured a hospitalized man whose identity was unknown, as he could neither speak nor communicate effectively.

Keep ReadingShow less
elton john, gentle giant, friendship, musicians, derek shulman

Elton John didn't remember writing this track, until a former bandmate surprised him with a demo recording.

Photo credit: Gentle Giant YouTube (Derek Shulman), Elton John YouTube (Elton John)

Elton John didn't recall writing this '60s song, until a former bandmate gifted him the demo

In the late '60s, before Elton John officially became Elton John, immortal pop-rock superstar and one of music’s best-selling artists, he was simply Reginald Dwight: a young songwriter searching for his musical identity. During that pre-fame era, he was briefly bandmates with Derek Shulman in the psychedelic soul group Simon Dupree and the Big Sound. And while they lost touch over the years, the pair reconnected decades later through a kind gesture: Shulman gifting John a demo recording of a song the latter forgot he’d ever written.

That friendship formed when then-Dwight filled in as a touring member of Simon Dupree. "Elton was Reg at the time, and the keyboard player in my first group was sick," Shulman told this writer in an interview for Ultimate Classic Rock. "He was recruited by our manager, and he loved playing with us. He's a real muso. We went to his house, and this was around the time when [lyricist Bernie Taupin] came down from Lincoln. This was literally the start of his Elton John period and career."

Keep ReadingShow less
def leppard, rick allen, phil collins, drummer, inspiration

After Rick Allen lost his arm in a car accident, Phil Collins sent inspiring words of encouragement.

Phil Collins (Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from Eric Clapton Live Aid video), Rick Allen (Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from "Pour Some Sugar on Me" video)

After Def Leppard drummer tragically lost his arm, Phil Collins sent him an 'incredible' letter

Rick Allen has one of rock music’s most inspirational stories: The Def Leppard drummer tragically lost his left arm following a 1984 car accident, but he relearned to play on a custom drum kit, while the band went on to reach their biggest commercial success. That redemption may have never happened, though, without the uplifting messages he received, including one from another famous drummer: Phil Collins.

Allen was, naturally, in a dark place following the accident, which happened Dec. 31, 1984, in the Sheffield, England area, when he was only 21. The prior year, Def Leppard had released their blockbuster LP Pyromania—which featured the hit singles "Photograph," "Foolin’," and "Rock of Ages"—and now the future looked uncertain. But hearing from Collins, an immensely popular singer-songwriter and one of the world’s most revered drummers, gave him a crucial confidence boost.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, The Traveling Wilburys

If we could "reform" The Traveling Wilburys in 2025, here are 5 rock stars who'd be perfect for the supergroup.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from The Traveling Wilburys' "Wilbury Twist" video, with Reddit comment and Canva graphic

If The Traveling Wilburys 'reformed,' people say these 5 modern-day rock stars make the cut

It’s honestly hard to believe that The Traveling Wilburys ever existed. Running from 1988 to 1991 and leaving behind a pair of platinum albums, they were the textbook definition of a supergroup—merging the talents of George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Electric Light Orchestra mastermind Jeff Lynne, and (prior to his death in late 1988) Roy Orbison.

It’s hard to argue that we’ve seen a real successor, at least in terms of star power. Still, it’s fun to debate what one might look like in 2025. What are the parameters for this imaginary band? What makes a musician worthy? Is it fame and chart success? Critical acclaim and reputation? Do the artists in question have to channel the Wilburys’ roots-rock spirit? Does age matter? There are tons of questions.

Keep ReadingShow less
workplace revenge, employee fired takes equipment, Reddit work story, satisfying revenge, boss regret firing, workplace karma, fired employee wins, viral layoff story

Employee leaves work with a box of their belongings

Canva

Her boss fired her with one silly request. She followed it—and it backfired perfectly.

Getting fired is always tough, but losing your job after carrying a company on your back? That hits different. For u/everybodys-therapist, it was also the start of one of the most satisfying workplace stories the internet has seen in a while.

She wasn’t just a designer—she was the glue holding it all together

Keep ReadingShow less
hotel receptionist, rude customer, customer service story, funny hotel story, malicious compliance, entitled guest, viral reddit story, hotel staff revenge, customer demand fails, sassy response

Receptionist at hotel helps a guest

Canva

Receptionist delivers perfect comeback after customer demands a 4th-floor room in a 3-floor hotel

Working the front desk requires more than just good grooming and bookkeeping skills—it often means navigating truly bizarre customer demands. In June 2021, a Reddit user shared a story in the r/MaliciousCompliance community about one particularly entitled guest who insisted she had a reservation on a floor that didn’t even exist.

"Customer had a reservation for the 4th floor at a 3-floor hotel so I took her to the roof," the hotel employee wrote in the caption of the now-deleted Reddit post, according to Bored Panda.

Keep ReadingShow less
entitled airplane passenger, airplane seat dispute, travel revenge story, Reddit plane story, funny flight moments, seat theft plane, flying etiquette, passenger shaming

A woman looks out of an airplane window

Canva

Rude passenger steals a man's plane seat—so he teaches her a perfect lesson

Air travel is stressful enough without entitled passengers making it worse. Whether it's armrest hoggers or seat recliners, there's always someone who makes the journey unpleasant. But one airline passenger took things to another level—flat-out refusing to move from a seat she didn't pay for.

Reddit user u/compile_commit shared the wild story, which involved his cousin flying from Ahmedabad to Kolkata on Indigo Airlines. He had specifically booked an exit row aisle seat and even paid extra for it. However, when he boarded, he found a woman already sitting there, completely unwilling to move.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025