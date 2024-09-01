Nicole Kidman's unusual marriage rule with husband Keith Urban is turning heads

To enjoy a healthy relationship and create a loving married life, couples need to put in the effort and understand what their relationship entails. For some, there are rules or set ideas that they swear by to help their relationship function fruitfully. Actor Nicole Kidman, too, has a few tricks to a blissful marriage. The elegant “Moulin Rouge” actor met her husband Keith Urban in 2005, per Hello Magazine.

The duo has been together for almost two decades and has undoubtedly seen it all in their relationship. Kidman revealed how they, as a couple, make their bond stronger. She shared that having been married for many years, there have been ups and downs, as in every relationship. However, she and Urban made an agreement that they have religiously followed as their ride-or-die rule ever since. In the “Something To Talk About” podcast, the actor spilled the beans on what this agreement was and it’s a shocker. Her marriage with Urban consists of one rule that might surprise you: "No texting."

“We never text each other, can you believe that? We started out that way – I was like, 'If you want to get a hold of me, call me,''' Kidman said in the podcast. Although it may seem unusual, the actor revealed that this rule has been surprisingly effective for them over the years. Elaborating on her agreement, the “Big Little Lies” actor shared that she was not a fan of texting. While Urban tried his luck with texting, Kidman wasn’t keen on responding to messages. Respecting her deal, the duo began their no-texting rule and stuck with it. “If you really want to get a hold of me, you have to call me. Everyone else we text with. That's just the one thing we don't do," she remarked.

The actor mentioned that her no-texting rule is meant to foster “voice-to-voice and skin-to-skin” communication and to strengthen their bond, per Parade. “I try not to be on the phone and texting. I’m a terrible texter. And I try to not be really prompt with returning texts because then you get used to that kind of person,” she added. Sharing a poignant memory of how it all began, the star mentioned that it was simply because she was a bad texter, and, being an understanding couple, they made adjustments and just stopped texting.

Kidman also noted how texting can leave a wrong impression in many situations and that she wanted no room for misunderstandings. “We talk all the time and we FaceTime, but we just don’t text because I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times. And I’ve had the thing where I reread texts and I’m like, ‘What does that mean?’ and then read it to somebody and go ‘Can you interpret that?’ I don’t want that between my lover and I,” she explained. On a side note, the actor also mentioned not having secrets and keeping it authentic. “We just approach it all with humility and hope and just really love hanging out. I mean it’s that simple,” she exclaimed.