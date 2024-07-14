Researchers intrigued by mysterious 'anomaly' found near pyramids of Giza

Archaeological mysteries are often intriguing and usually lead to something spectacular. The Pyramids of Giza in Egypt also hold some of the most treasured historical finds from vivid eras. Archaeologists and researchers are delighted to study the area and explore as much as they can to understand its rich history. The area around the pyramids recently revealed what archaeologists are calling a mysterious “anomaly.” The detailed findings were published in a research article in The Archaeological Prospection.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Evisa Kasaj

The discovery was made in the western areas of the pyramids which are commonly known to be the graveyard area, per ScienceAlert. "The Western Cemetery, which measures approximately 560 m from east to west and 370 m from north to south, is densely populated with mastabas of various sizes. But there is an area in the middle with no above-ground structures," the researchers noted in the study. They questioned whether there was really nothing below the ground. According to the researchers, "No underground investigations have previously been carried out."

Using shallow geophysical exploration methods like "Ground-penetrating radar (GPR), electrical resistivity surveys, and magnetic surveys," the researchers investigated the entire Western Cemetery. There, they came across an "L-shaped" structure buried and concealed deep in the ground. It was further mentioned that the structure below the L-shaped space showed high electrical resistance when tracked with the equipment.

Image Source: Archaeological Prospection

“Below this structure, ERT reveals a highly electrically resistive anomaly. Electrically resistive material in a dune can be a mixture of sand and gravel, including sparse spacing or air voids within it. Neither GPR nor ERT could identify the properties of the anomaly,” the study read. The suspense of the contents of the structure have researchers titling the structure an “anomaly.” “We believe we found an anomaly: a combination of a shallow structure connected to a deeper structure. The shallow structure, which is L-shaped was clearly imaged by GPR. It seems to have been filled with sand, which means it was backfilled after it was constructed. It may have been an entrance to the deeper structure,” they explained.

Image Source: Archaeological Prospection

Though researchers are intrigued by its presence, they’re unsure what it may be just yet. The dimensions for the same span are 10 by 15 meters wide and 0.5 to 2 meters deep. There is also the possibility of a similar-sized structure below the recent finding. The area around which the structure was found contains remains of royals and officials and was used as a graveyard by the Egyptians. The graves were rectangular structures with stones called “mastabas.” The study defined these as, “A mastaba is a type of tomb, which has a flat roof and rectangular structure on the ground surface, constructed out of limestone or mud bricks. It has a vertical shaft connected to a subsurface chamber.”

The anomaly was found in one of the Egyptian prince’s tombs. “The survey area is south of mastaba G4000, which is known as the tomb of Prince Hemiunu,” the study read. The area wasn’t explored much by archaeologists since it was a burial ground which explains the finding coming to light only after 4000 years of remaining undisturbed. The researchers aim to figure out what the “anomaly” is without having to dig through the burial grounds and use just their advanced technology. In conclusion, the study revealed, “We believe that the continuity of the shallow structure and the deep large structure is important. From the survey results, we cannot determine the material causing the anomaly, but it may be a large subsurface archaeological structure.”