Scientists are 'stumped' after finding mysterious pattern of holes on the Atlantic Ocean seafloor

Although humankind has ventured out far into space to decode mysteries of the universe, back on Earth, scientists continue to find things in the depths of the ocean that leave them baffled. Recently researchers unexpectedly came across oxygen being produced in a dark corner of the ocean without any light, raising questions on everything we know about the origins of life on the planet. Now a mysterious trail of holes has been spotted at a depth of 1.6 miles in the Atlantic Ocean, and it's so perfectly aligned that it looks man-made, leaving scientists scratching their heads.

They are wondering how a human being could possibly dive down to such a remote and deep part of the ocean when scientists themselves discovered this place only in the summer of 2022. During an expedition of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) second Voyage to the Ridge 2022 expedition, the team spotted this pattern of holes on the seafloor of the volcanic mid-Atlantic Ridge. An underwater mountain system formed by plate tectonics, the ridge is one of the least explored areas of the ocean, reported Newsweek.

The photographs of the holes, snapped by the diving team, show holes in a straight line separated by a uniform distance from each other. Each hole, strangely enough, is surrounded by piles of sediment. However, the scientists aren’t sure whether the holes were connected beneath the sand or not and are so stumped by this bizarre finding that they took to X and Facebook to ask people their hypothesis on this trail of holes. “We saw several sublinear sets of holes in the seafloor,” NOAA wrote on X. “The origin of the holes has scientists stumped. The holes look human-made, but the little piles of sediment around them suggest they were excavated by...something. What's your hypothesis?”

“Deepwater upwelling? Pushing from the continental pressure,” wrote user @stealthwater on X. Another user named @notrob6’s guess was “Trail from pistol shrimp snapping into the ocean floor.” @sundaedivine said, “These lebensspuren are reminiscent of ichnofossils found in deep marine rocks.” On Facebook, a person named Phil Ashley said, “I think it is a minor crack in the surface which allowed gasses to escape.” One more user, JT Williams, added, “Molusk of some sort under the sand blows out a vent then slowly moves along blowing another vent when it rests.” Like @sundaedivine on X, user Andrea Baucon also said, “The holes are burrows, lebensspuren, produced by worm-like organisms,” which is something the scientists also feel.

According to a NOAA press release, a 2004 paper by scientists Michael Vecchione and Odd Aksel Bergstad provides the account of another expedition in which scientists stumbled upon similar trails of holes in the ridge. “While Vecchione and Bergstad were not able to definitively determine the source of the holes or how they were constructed, they hypothesize that the raised sediment may indicate excavation by an organism living in the sediment or digging and removal, perhaps via a feeding appendage of a large animal on the sediment surface,” they wrote.

They described these organisms by the name “lebensspuren” or “life traces.” As people on social media suggested, these organisms are similar to ichnofossils found in deep marine rocks. Using suctioning devices, they also collected samples of sediments to see if something lived in there, per ScienceAlert. But the patterns of holes remain a mystery for now. "There is something important going on there and we don't know what it is," Vecchione told The New York Times, before adding, "This highlights the fact that there are still mysteries out there."