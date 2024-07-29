Scientists baffled after hearing incredibly loud eerie sound in the most remote point on Earth

Nature’s depths hold several significantly beautiful views and experiences. However, there are also mysterious anomalies and unknown experiences that many have encountered on their quest. One such experience is that of an eerie sound that is heard in the most remote point of the Earth, per IFLScience. The 'Point Nemo' in the Southern Pacific Ocean is said to be the most remote location due to its surrounding areas and other properties. The area is more isolated and does not have much land around. Apart from this, the strong currents also are the reason for a minimal number of fish and sea life to reside there.

The place is so isolated that it has become an area of intrigue for the researchers. In 1997, while listening to underwater volcanic activity in the southern Pacific, researchers at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) detected an unusual sound in this isolated area. They recorded the eerie sound using underwater microphones that were placed more than 3,219 kilometers apart across the Pacific. The sound could be heard for a rough estimate of one minute and rose in frequency from a low rumble. It was amongst the loudest sound ever recorded underwater.

The mysterious underwater sound was unlike anything the researchers had heard before and it was titled “The Bloop'' due to its characteristics. Despite many efforts and eagerness to explore the ocean to understand the sound, scientists were unable to figure out its origin. Theories started building, suggesting that the sound was likely coming from a military ship or similar vehicle. Another theory pointed out that it could be coming from an unknown creature.

Chris Fox, an oceanographer with the NOAA, said, “There are a lot of things making noise down there. Whales, dolphins and fish, the rumblings of the Earth,” per CNN. After excruciating efforts and research, Fox was able to arrive at a plausible theory. “I think it may be related to ice calving. It always comes from the south. We're suspecting that it's ice off the coast of Antarctica, in which case it's darn loud,” he pointed out. After getting the hint and doing further research, the scientists pointed out that the sharp, striking sound did come from an iceberg. The deep rumbling sound was finally identified in 2005 as an icequake — an iceberg cracking and breaking away from a glacier.

Due to global warming and several other climatic issues, the icequakes are more frequent and have been the cause of the mysterious sound all this while. Thanks to the PMEL’s (Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory) Acoustics Program, researchers can now detect and record sounds from underwater. With their equipment and skills, they have also been able to differentiate animal and marine sounds from those of human activities. “The Bloop,” as it turns out, is a natural sound that is a result of the Antarctic glaciers breaking and not a mysterious creature or suspicious equipment!