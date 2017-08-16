Slideshow Culture

A Short History Of Anti-Nazi Imagery In American Comics

by Tod Perry

August 16, 2017 at 16:10
Copy Link
Launch Slideshow
Or, view as list

After white supremacist Richard Spencer was cold-cocked at Trump’s inauguration in January, there’s been an on-again, off-again debate on social media over whether it’s OK to punch a Nazi. Although ethicist Randy Cohen, the longtime author of “The Ethicist,” said that it is not OK to punch a Nazi unprovoked, he believes it is OK “to watch and delight in those videos of a neo-Nazi getting punched.” 

During World War II, comic book artists had no problem drawing scenarios where superheroes got the chance to throw a left hook at Hitler or one of his Nazi goons. According to The Comics Journal’s Caleb Mozzocco, a large portion of early comic writers and artists were Jewish and used their books to warn isolationist Americans about Hitler. They also used the medium as a form of “wish fulfillment” or “revenge fantasy” against the anti-Semites. 

The U.S. government also used comic books to publish anti-Nazi propaganda during the war. The Writer’s War Board was a volunteer group of writers who, through the Office of War Information, contacted publishers about putting anti-Nazi themes in their books. “Comic book companies were willing accomplices to the WWB,” Historian Paul Hirsch said. Plus, cooperating with the government was good for business. “Publishers had to comply with wartime rationing of wood pulp, the essential ingredient in comic book paper,” Hirsch said. “A publisher in good standing that printed WWB-sanctioned stories might receive access to additional wood pulp, and sell more comic books.”

Recently on GOOD
Education

School To Parents: Give Us $100 And Your Kid Can Cut The Lunch Line

Some parents were not amused by the offer of cafeteria VIP status. by Liz Dwyer
Money

In Honor Of Prince, Pantone Has Released The Artist’s Very Own Shade Of Purple

The color was inspired by Prince’s custom purple piano.  by Penn Collins
Education

Barack Obama Praised Chance The Rapper For His Charitable Efforts

The 24-year-old has already raised millions for Chicago schools. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
A Short History Of Anti-Nazi Imagery In American Comics
Recent
School To Parents: Give Us $100 And Your Kid Can Cut The Lunch Line 1 day ago In Honor Of Prince, Pantone Has Released The Artist’s Very Own Shade Of Purple 1 day ago Barack Obama Praised Chance The Rapper For His Charitable Efforts 1 day ago ‘Tonight Show’ Host Jimmy Fallon Speaks Out About Trump And Charlottesville 1 day ago Why Is The ACLU Defending Nazis And The ‘Alt-Right’? 1 day ago The Women's March Will Host A Convention — For A Price 1 day ago Watch The Mooch Get Grilled By Stephen Colbert 1 day ago A Mechanical Engineer Invented Super-Powered Underwear That Might Actually Save The Day (From Back Pain)  1 day ago A Hair Salon Is Fighting The 'Pink Tax' By Making Haircuts The Same Price For Men And Women 1 day ago Children’s Hospital Patient Uses T-Shirt Cannon To Surprise College Football Player With Scholarship 1 day ago Under Armour CEO Quits Trump Council 2 days ago Racists Couldn’t Keep This Teacher From Throwing An Epic Party For Kids In Charlottesville 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers