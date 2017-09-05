Launch Slideshow Or, view as list

According to National Geographic photographer Charlie Hamilton James, vultures are “the fastest-declining birds in history … of all the animals in the world they are the ones that are possibly in the most trouble.” The vulture is being slaughtered in Africa in record numbers because witch doctors believe their brains and other body parts can help people see into the future. The vulture’s disappearance is already having a major effect on Africa’s ecosystem because their meat consumption is larger than all other scavengers’ combined.

To bring attention to the plight of the vulture, James embarked on an ambitious photo shoot, going so far as putting a camera in the carcass of a zebra to get a never-seen-before glimpse into their feeding habits. James also documented the underground vulture trade in an illegal bush-meat marketplace.

Bird facts courtesy of Birding.