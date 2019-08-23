The Justice Department sent immigration judges a white nationalist blog post
Department of Justice employees were stunned this week when the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) sent court employees a morning briefing that contained a link to a "news" item on VDare, a white nationalist website.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, VDare is an "anti-immigration hate website" that "regularly publishes articles by prominent white nationalists, race scientists and anti-Semites." The website was established in 1999 by its editor Peter Brimelow.
The morning briefing is distributed to all EOIR employees on a daily basis, including all 440 immigration judges across the U.S.
RELATED: He photographed Nazi atrocities and buried the negatives. The unearthed images are unforgettable.
"The post features links and content that directly attacks sitting immigration judges with racial and ethnically tinged slurs and the label 'Kritarch.' The reference to Kritarch in a negative tone is deeply offensive and Anti-Semitic," Ashley Tabaddor, immigration judges union chief, said in a letter to James McHenry, the director of the Justice Department's EOIR.
The VDare post contained pictures of immigration judges with the slur in front of their names.
via VDare
A search of the site shows VDare defines "Kritarch" as "Leftist judges are seizing control of immigration policy, as they have in so many other areas of American life since the disastrous Brown decision."
Any site that defines the Brown V. Board of Education decision as "disastrous" has no place being linked to by the Department of Justice.
RELATED: Justice finally served in the case of a Nazi who unleashed a troll army on a Jewish woman
Kathryn Mattingly, assistant press secretary for the Executive Office for Immigration Review, told CNN that the morning news briefing was compiled by a contractor and that The blog post should not have been included," she said. "The Department of Justice condemns anti-Semitism in the strongest terms."
While the link in the Department of Justice post appears to be an isolated incident, it's hard to separate it from the Trump Administrations cozy relationship with white nationalism. Plus, this isn't the first time that the Administration has ran into trouble because of Brimelow.
In 2018, the White House fired speechwriter Darren Beattie for his association with white nationalists. In 2016 he spoke at the 2016 H.L. Mencken Club Conference, an annual gathering that has featured Brimelow and alt-right leader Richard Spencer.