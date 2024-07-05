Three astronauts were once left stranded in space during near-disaster moon mission

In 1969, the world was celebrating the “glory days” of Apollo missions after Apollo 11 and Apollo 12 spaceships landed successfully on the moon. But just a year later, the spirits dulled when the Apollo 13 mission turned out to be a tragic misadventure. NASA reported this mission a “successful failure.” While the Apollo 13 probe failed to land on the moon, the three astronauts aboard successfully made their way to Earth just in the nick of time. But for a few moments during their flight, the conditions of the crew stirred the most terrible fright in officials observing the mission, as they were almost stranded midway in space, with no oxygen or water left to survive.

Representative Image Source: NASA

Apollo 13 was supposed to land in the Fra Mauro area of the Moon. It lifted off on April 11, 1970. From the very beginning, the mission’s launch was stifled with problems. For instance, the command module pilot, Ken Mattingly suddenly got measles and was replaced by Jack Swigert. Then during the launch, the Saturn V experienced an early shutdown of one of the Stage-2 engines. The remaining four engines were burned for an additional 34 seconds, which took a toll on the electrical wiring. Finally, the craft was launched and routine settled in. Joe Kerwin, the probe’s communicator in Houston, proclaimed that the “spacecraft is in good shape.” Minutes later, his demeanor changed.

Image Source: The original proposed crew of Apollo XIII, Navy Captain James A Lovell Jnr, the Apollo 13 Commander, Thomas Ken Mattingly. (Photo by Keystone/CNP/Getty Images)

After five-and-a-half hours, the astronauts felt something unusual inside the spacecraft. At this time, the crew onboard included astronauts Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise. Suddenly they noticed warning lights glowing in the command module cabin, which indicated the loss of two of the three fuel cells. Apollo 13 spacecraft consisted of three modules: the Service Module, the Command Module called Odyssey, and the Lunar Module called Aquarius.

Image Source: Three crew members of Apollo 13 (left to right), Jack Swigert, Jim Lovell, and Fred Haise. (Getty)

The warning lights were noticed by Swigert who was doing some routine tests in the craft. One of the cylindrical oxygen tanks had exploded because of one of the wires getting damaged by heat. "I looked down at Jack Swigert in the command module and his eyes were as wide as saucers. And I could see that, this was the start of a long, treacherous journey home," Lovell told HISTORY This Week podcast.

Image Source: John Swigert pictured in the Apollo 13 Lunar Module during the mission's aborted lunar landing mission, April 1970. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images)

Flying 200,000 miles away from Earth, the three astronauts were stuck in space, left with only 15 minutes of power and limited supplies of water and oxygen to survive on. They sent a radio signal to the control center to tell them about it. “OK, Houston, we've had a problem here,” said Swigert.

Soon enough, things worsened. While one oxygen tank had exploded, they noticed that another tank was leaking oxygen into the space. Time was running out fast. The journey to the moon was aborted, but without oxygen, they didn’t think they would be able to make their way back home. NASA engineers worked tirelessly to do something that would allow them to return home safely. To buy time, the astronauts were ordered to shift to the lunar module, Aquarius. Inside Aquarius, there was a tank full of oxygen, although not enough but at least some to support their breathing. Added to it was the extreme shortage of water and electrical power. Plus, the temperature had to be lowered to keep the power supply from sinking, which led the cabin to become extremely cold.

"Houston, we've had a problem."



Apollo 13 was known as a "successful failure" after the crew's safe return following a catastrophic explosion. 50 years later, astronauts & flight directors reflect on the mission in our new documentary, "Home Safe."



LIVE: https://t.co/rfApFTjhZc pic.twitter.com/VnmhWtS6Ih — NASA (@NASA) April 11, 2020

Yet another hazard posed a danger to the crew. At this time, they were amidst high levels of carbon dioxide. Even though plenty of lithium hydroxide canisters, designed to remove carbon dioxide from the spacecraft, were available in the command module, they were not compatible with Aquarius. Aquarius had round openings while the canisters were square-shaped. So, the support staff on the ground brainstormed an unusual method to fit the square pegs in the round holes. "They worked out a system and then they relayed it up to us word by word. Hose. Duct tape and an old sock and my gosh, time was the one thing that kept us from dying," Lovell recollected while speaking to HISTORY.

Image Source: The interior of the Apollo 13 Lunar Module showing the 'mailbox' which the Apollo 13 astronauts jury-rigged to use the Command Module. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images)

Sealed like packaged cheese in a freezer, they were left with only six ounces of water available for each man per day. Thankfully, they were now drifting back to Earth. But there was one more problem. Since the command module had been shut down during their journey, restarting it was a seemingly critical task. Besides, by this time, the module was so damp, that they had to sop up the raining water with towels.

Representative Image Source: Apollo 13's astronauts will employ new techniques to rid themselves of the lunar module and service module just before entering the Earth's atmosphere.

Down on Earth, the Mission Control was counting precious seconds with fingers crossed. “A sinking feeling, almost a dread, filled the room,” recalled the flight director Gene Kranz, per Smithsonian Magazine.

Image Source: After splashdown, Apollo 13 astronauts arrive by helicopter on deck of the carrier USS Iwo Jima. Left to right: Fred Haise, James Lovell, and John Swigert. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images)

On April 17, the crew launched their parachutes and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean near Samoa. NASA and all the people glued to their TV screens exhaled in relief at last.

Home Safe and Sound



The exhausted Apollo 13 flight controllers, joined by astronauts, managers, and VIPs in the Mission Control Center in Houston, rejoiced in the safe splashdown of the Apollo 13 astronauts in the Pacific Ocean #OTD in 1970. https://t.co/rHWaSd8Id0 pic.twitter.com/oSmV2zH66A — NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) April 17, 2023

The catastrophic event was brought to wide attention when director Ron Howard dramatized it into the 1995 American docudrama film “Apollo 13,” starring Tom Hanks. The film was nominated for nine Academy Awards. Lovell too penned a book titled, "Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13", documenting his experiences during this disastrous space journey.