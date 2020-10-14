Trump claimed that Osama Bin Laden is still alive. The man who shot him begs to differ.
In his latest attempt to give his fledgling campaign some much-needed juice, President Trump posted a series of conspiratorial tweets claiming Osama bin Laden isn't dead and the Obama administration killed SEAL Team Six.
It was attempt to denigrate his opponent by challenging one of the most important accomplishments of the Obama administration: killing Osama Bin Laden.
However, the conspiracy is utter garbage and all of the members of SEAL Team 6 are alive, including the man who claims he killed bin Laden himself, Robert O'Neil.
On Tuesday, Trump retweeted a post from a QAnon-linked account, which alleged that bin Laden is still alive and that Joe Biden and Barack Obama "may have had Seal Team 6 killed."
The tweet linked to an article by blogger Kari Donovan that laid out the conspiracy theory that Iran told Joe Biden to raid bin Laden's house in Pakistan in 2011. When the SEAL Team arrived they killed a body double.
To keep the public from learning about their failure, the Obama administration had the SEAL Team's helicopter shot down.
Yes, this nonsense was tweeted out by the president of the United States. The man who is charge of calling for missions like the one that killed bin Laden.
The account that Trump retweeted was later suspended by Twitter.
O'Neill, who is a professed Trump supporter, rebuked Trump's tweet on Tuesday saying, "Very brave men said [goodbye] to their kids to go kill Osama bin Laden. We were given the order by President Obama. It was not a body double. Thank you Mr. President. Happy birthday @USNavy."
Very brave men said goodby to their kids to go kill Osama bin Laden. We were given the order by President Obama. It… https://t.co/uyYSduhZ9j— Robert J. O'Neill (@Robert J. O'Neill)1602597637.0
On Wednesday, Trump was back at it again, retweeting a video of a guy who also claims SEAL Team 6 may have killed a body double.
Well... 🇺🇸👀🇺🇸👀🇺🇸👀 https://t.co/G0NayVPgIV— MAGA ROD (@MAGA ROD)1602570987.0
O'Neill responded to Trump's conspiracy tweets with his trademark sense of humor. "Shit. I just found out that I killed Osama bin Johnson. Drinks are on me, I guess," he tweeted.
Shit. I just found out that I killed Osama bin Johnson. Drinks are on me, I guess...— Robert J. O'Neill (@Robert J. O'Neill)1602634087.0
He also has zero doubts over who he killed.
I know who I killed, homie. Every time. https://t.co/sGuf6ZMskw— Robert J. O'Neill (@Robert J. O'Neill)1602634552.0
Every SEAL from the UBL Mission is alive while you are reading this. https://t.co/6mvAh37Cep— Robert J. O'Neill (@Robert J. O'Neill)1602685532.0
Trump's careless retweeting of a conspiracy theory about the bin Laden assassination shows just how little respect he has for those who've served our country.
He took a cheap shot at Joe Biden — that will do absolutely nothing for his campaign — at the expense of heroic men who risked everything to make this country safer.
However, O'Neill clearly doesn't give a crap about what a bunch of right-wing conspiracy theorists thinks about him on Twitter. He knows he killed bin Laden and still feels pretty good about it.
How he feels about Trump after the incident, we'll see.
The right: OMG, you killed a body double. Me: https://t.co/BsXUkQtfAo— Robert J. O'Neill (@Robert J. O'Neill)1602626871.0
