Did Trump disrespect National Anthem during a bizarre leaked video from Super Bowl party?
President Trump is being accused of hypocrisy after video has surfaced showing him acting childish during the national anthem from Sunday's Super Bowl.
A brief video that originated on Instagram and was taken during Trump's Super Bowl party at Mar-A-Lago shows Trump pointing at people and twirling his hands in the air as if conducting an imaginary orchestra during Demo Lovato's rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Four different Fox shows ran segments this morning on Beyonce and Jay-Z not standing for the national anthem at the Super Bowl.
Meanwhile, "As others stand at attention for anthem, Trump fidgets, points, pretend-conducts the band" https://t.co/aLlVsePlAp pic.twitter.com/4gTcookoSU
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 3, 2020
While it's not surprising to see the president behaving childishly in a room full of adults who are standing still with their hands over their hearts, it's a bit surprising given the president's vocal stance on showing "respect" for the national anthem.
Last year, on "Fox & Friends" Trump said that showing disrespect during the anthem was "maybe" a deportable offense. "You have to stand proudly for the national anthem, or you shouldn't be playing, you shouldn't be there. Maybe you shouldn't be in the country," Trump said.
So, do you think the present's behavior is appropriate?