Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Why A.Q. is the new I.Q. as a desired skill among employers and how to cultivate it yourself

What’s your agility quotient?

agility quotient, work, economy, job skill, intelligence

Woman with six arms multitasking.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesFeb 10, 2026
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

When looking for a job candidate in the past, employers sought a person with a high I.Q. to ensure they hired a thinker. They also prioritized someone with high E.Q. for leadership positions because of their self-awareness and empathy. But as artificial intelligence becomes a variable in the workplace, many employers are looking at a person’s A.Q or agility quotient to determine their next hire.

Much like how I.Q. and E.Q. are measurements of a person’s intelligence and emotional management, A.Q. is a person’s agility in adaptability to change. Given how A.I. is being implemented in several workspaces to handle various “I.Q.-reliant” tasks, having an employee that can respond well to change is considered a must. A.Q. is essentially a person’s ability to find opportunity in the unknown, deal with the discomfort of change, and be okay with uncertainty.

- YouTube youtu.be

Well before the term was popularized by author Liz Tran, workers have been displaying and earning praise for their high A.Q. If unexpected circumstances arose and you successfully improvised or pivoted to keep the flow moving, you're considered to have a high-A.Q. Learning to use new steps, methods, or software from what you've been familiar with for years is also a sign of high A.Q. While others may panic or struggle, people with high A.Q. tend to stay cool and level-headed to figure things out, find solutions, and proceed ready with the knowledge that things can, and likely will, change again.

Unlike I.Q. or E.Q., which are mostly stabilized during a person’s lifetime, A.Q. can be easily learned and increased over time. Merely asking, “How can I increase my A.Q.?” is increasing your A.Q. because you’re approaching the task with an open, growth-oriented mindset. Being open and listening to other perspectives also improves a person's A.Q. Trying out new things, implementing new tactics, and not being afraid of failure are also indicators of a high A.Q.

@feelhealgrow

I’m adapting my content style with this one 😅 what do you think? #adaptability #mindfulnesspractice #personaldevelopment

A good way to cultivate A.Q. is to have established “anchors,” or routines and people in your life that ground you. This could look like writing in a gratitude journal, having a daily cup of tea, or keeping your regular Wednesday date night with your spouse. Having these anchors can help keep yourself steady while everything else at work is in flux.

Another way to achieve a higher A.Q. is to mentally adapt to what is around you without becoming too rigid. It’s not unlike Bruce Lee’s famous quote regarding being like water. Instead of fighting against problems with old ideas or putting up a wall that gets you nowhere, accepting the changes can help you think up creative solutions and workarounds to certain problems.

@benlionelscott1

Spoken by Bruce Lee. "Living plants are flexible and tender. The dead are brittle and dry." - Lao Tzu.

In terms of work coinciding with A.I., a high-A.Q. can allow you to work with or around the A.I. tools management is investing in. A high-A.Q. also provides you with an advantage for when A.I. tools fall short and a human mind or hand is needed.

At work and in life, having the skills to adapt to any kind of change can keep a person ready and steady when their boat is inevitably rocked. Knowing yourself and being able and willing to shift when prompted can get you further in your life and your career.

adaptability anchors artificial intelligence bruce lee career development creative solutions eq growth mindset iq management human mind intelligence quotient emotional intelligence agility quotient

The Latest

agility quotient, work, economy, job skill, intelligence
Work & Money

Why A.Q. is the new I.Q. as a desired skill among employers and how to cultivate it yourself

mental health, happiness habits, Jeffrey Meltzer, TikTok therapy, wellness tips, morning routine, anxiety relief, emotional health, happiness ranking, life hacks
Past Events

10 common habits secretly draining your happiness and an expert's simple tips to fix it

gender stereotypes, homework answer, Yasmine Sutcliffe, female surgeons, representation in education, sexism in schools, hospital lady riddle, Robert Sutcliffe, early childhood development, career gender gap
Past Events

A student’s brilliant homework answer just outsmarted her teacher’s ridiculously sexist question

lifestyle, living well, eating meat, diet, aging
Health

New Chinese study suggests meat eaters are more likely to reach 100 than people on plant-based diets

More For You

dream job, job advice, empathy, career tips, career coach

Losing your dream job isn't the end.

Photo credit: Canva

10 ways people recovered from losing their 'dream job' and saw they were actually better off

One day, you’re awake and doing the thing you felt you were born to do and then, unfortunately, you get the call, email, or Zoom that begins with an “I’m sorry.” Losing your dream job can be devastating, and it may be hard to bounce back from the disappointment. Fortunately, there are people who have experienced this loss and recovered who can offer hope.

Many folks went on Reddit to offer compassion, experience, and wisdom to a person who lost their dream job after working there for six months. They shared encouragement, how they coped, what helped them ease the hurt, and explained how they’re no longer burdened with the loss:

Keep Reading Show less
job interviews, nightmare stories, job interview tips, employers, economy

Had a bad job interview? They've likely seen worse.

Photo credit: Canva

Employers reveal the one thing candidates did in interviews that cost them the job

If you've ever had a job interview, you know how awkward and stressful it can be. Many people worry about saying the wrong thing or doing something embarrassing that could eliminate them from the list of qualified candidates. Still, no matter how badly you think it went, you probably aren't the worst interview they've ever had.

People who have interviewed job applicants went on Reddit to share the one thing that cost candidates the job. Some of the reasons were obvious, while others were downright bizarre. Here are their stories:

Keep Reading Show less
Artificial intelligence (AI) , Google, Technology, Online advertising, Persuasion, OpenAI, Manipulation

AI advertising could be hard to resist – or even recognize.

showcake/iStock via Getty Images

Could ChatGPT convince you to buy something? Threat of manipulation looms as AI companies gear up to sell ads

Eighteen months ago, it was plausible that artificial intelligence might take a different path than social media. Back then, AI’s development hadn’t consolidated under a small number of big tech firms. Nor had it capitalized on consumer attention, surveilling users and delivering ads.

Unfortunately, the AI industry is now taking a page from the social media playbook and has set its sights on monetizing consumer attention. When OpenAI launched its ChatGPT Search feature in late 2024 and its browser, ChatGPT Atlas, in October 2025, it kicked off a race to capture online behavioral data to power advertising. It’s part of a yearslong turnabout by OpenAI, whose CEO Sam Altman once called the combination of ads and AI “unsettling” and now promises that ads can be deployed in AI apps while preserving trust. The rampant speculation among OpenAI users who believe they see paid placements in ChatGPT responses suggests they are not convinced.

Keep Reading Show less
artificial intelligence, ai, ai experts, work, business

Is A.I. the best method for a task?

Photo credit: Canva

A.I. strategist reveals the 5 questions to ask yourself before relying on an A.I. tool

The current use of artificial intelligence has become a controversial topic in recent years. For every article claiming that A.I. is the future, there is another pointing out its flaws, troubles, and potential dangers. It’s hard to separate the hype from the noise and know whether A.I. is useful for you. Fortunately, an A.I. strategist who acknowledges both the benefits and limitations of A.I. can help.

A.I. expert Dr. Denise Turley has consulted with several large businesses regarding A.I. usage and where A.I. can be beneficial versus unnecessary or even harmful. Before using artificial intelligence, she asks herself five questions and encourages her clients to ask these questions before using any A.I. tool for a task.

Keep Reading Show less
job hunting, meme application, memes, new economy, resumes,

She landed a job with help from a "meme" application.

Photo credit: Canva, Jupiterimages from Photo Images (left, cropped) / thecorgi (right, cropped)

One woman's 'meme' application helped her land a gig after two years of job hunting

You might think you’re better at making goofy memes than punching up your work résumé, but after hearing the story of Allie Latic, you might notice some interesting overlap between those two seemingly unrelated skills. In July 2025, after more than two years of aggressive job hunting and frustrating rejections, the 29-year-old landed a gig with help from an outside-the-box "application meme" that made everything fall into place.

Latic shared her story in an "as-told-to" feature with Business Insider, detailing how her silly but creative Hail-Mary move came to life. She pointed back to May 2023 when she graduated with a master’s degree in library and information science. That was the beginning of a winding journey: applying to over 500 jobs, lots of networking, optimizing her résumé and cover letters. Nothing seemed to work. One day, feeling especially frustrated, she took a break by making a graphic on Canva and sending it to her friends.

Keep Reading Show less
toxic boss, career strategies, mental health, work tips, psychology

It might be time to update your resume if your boss says this.

Photo credit: Canva

Career strategist says if your boss says any of these 3 things, you should quit your job

Working is hard enough on its own. Deadlines, quotas, group projects, assignments, making that delivery on time, cooking a meal to perfection, and so much more can be on your shoulders depending on what you do for a living. No one needs a boss who makes your job more difficult or, worse, toxic. Many great workers are taken advantage of due to mistaking the need to improve their work ethic with being in a toxic work environment. Luckily, a career strategist knows what a toxic boss is (and isn't), and what they say that should clue you in on whether or not you should tough it out or move on.

Jennifer Brick, a former corporate climber turned career coach, shared the three sentences that only a toxic boss says.

Keep Reading Show less
boss prank, workplace humor, wholesome boss, Taylor and Tony, TikTok, viral video, employee prank, good boss, funny work video, @tgerbs

Woman checking her cell phone

Canva

She tried to make her boss mad by calling him repeatedly. It backfired in the best way.

Workplace dynamics can be stiff, but for Taylor and her boss, Tony, the vibe is more like a chaotic family sitcom. Taylor, who posts on TikTok as @tgerbs, has built a massive following by sharing her wholesome, often hilarious interactions with Tony, a much older boss who has become a grandfather figure to her.

In a video that has charmed millions, Taylor decided to test the limits of Tony's patience. Her plan was simple: prank-call him from her desk phone, over and over, until he finally snapped. What could go wrong?

Keep Reading Show less
independent contractor, Caleb, @BirdRespecter, toxic workplace, Great Resignation, text exchange, worker's rights, contracts, Bored Panda, The Guardian

Man lies in bed texting with overlay of screenshot of the exchange

Image of man via Canva; screenshot via Reddit

'Please call me': A boss's attempt to 'fire' a contract worker backfires spectacularly

The ongoing cultural pushback against toxic work environments has given rise to some legendary stories of workers standing up for themselves. One of the most famous examples comes from an independent contractor named Caleb, whose viral text exchange with a "boss" is a masterclass in knowing your worth—and your contract.

Caleb, a freelancer, posted the exchange on Twitter (now X), where it was later picked up by Bored Panda and Reddit. "Being an independent contractor sucks for a lot of reasons, but it also affords you the unique ability to tell people to f*ck off in delightful ways," he captioned the tweet.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2026