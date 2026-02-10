Why A.Q. is the new I.Q. as a desired skill among employers and how to cultivate it yourself

When looking for a job candidate in the past, employers sought a person with a high I.Q. to ensure they hired a thinker. They also prioritized someone with high E.Q. for leadership positions because of their self-awareness and empathy. But as artificial intelligence becomes a variable in the workplace, many employers are looking at a person’s A.Q or agility quotient to determine their next hire.
Much like how I.Q. and E.Q. are measurements of a person’s intelligence and emotional management, A.Q. is a person’s agility in adaptability to change. Given how A.I. is being implemented in several workspaces to handle various “I.Q.-reliant” tasks, having an employee that can respond well to change is considered a must. A.Q. is essentially a person’s ability to find opportunity in the unknown, deal with the discomfort of change, and be okay with uncertainty.
- YouTube youtu.be
Well before the term was popularized by author Liz Tran, workers have been displaying and earning praise for their high A.Q. If unexpected circumstances arose and you successfully improvised or pivoted to keep the flow moving, you're considered to have a high-A.Q. Learning to use new steps, methods, or software from what you've been familiar with for years is also a sign of high A.Q. While others may panic or struggle, people with high A.Q. tend to stay cool and level-headed to figure things out, find solutions, and proceed ready with the knowledge that things can, and likely will, change again.
Unlike I.Q. or E.Q., which are mostly stabilized during a person’s lifetime, A.Q. can be easily learned and increased over time. Merely asking, “How can I increase my A.Q.?” is increasing your A.Q. because you’re approaching the task with an open, growth-oriented mindset. Being open and listening to other perspectives also improves a person's A.Q. Trying out new things, implementing new tactics, and not being afraid of failure are also indicators of a high A.Q.
@feelhealgrow
I’m adapting my content style with this one 😅 what do you think? #adaptability #mindfulnesspractice #personaldevelopment
A good way to cultivate A.Q. is to have established “anchors,” or routines and people in your life that ground you. This could look like writing in a gratitude journal, having a daily cup of tea, or keeping your regular Wednesday date night with your spouse. Having these anchors can help keep yourself steady while everything else at work is in flux.
Another way to achieve a higher A.Q. is to mentally adapt to what is around you without becoming too rigid. It’s not unlike Bruce Lee’s famous quote regarding being like water. Instead of fighting against problems with old ideas or putting up a wall that gets you nowhere, accepting the changes can help you think up creative solutions and workarounds to certain problems.
@benlionelscott1
Spoken by Bruce Lee. "Living plants are flexible and tender. The dead are brittle and dry." - Lao Tzu.
In terms of work coinciding with A.I., a high-A.Q. can allow you to work with or around the A.I. tools management is investing in. A high-A.Q. also provides you with an advantage for when A.I. tools fall short and a human mind or hand is needed.
At work and in life, having the skills to adapt to any kind of change can keep a person ready and steady when their boat is inevitably rocked. Knowing yourself and being able and willing to shift when prompted can get you further in your life and your career.