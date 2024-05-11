Will Poulter gets teary-eyed after his school maths teacher gives him an 'amazing' surprise on air

Time in and time out, we have seen actors open up about their life experiences on TV shows and interviews - with many of our beloved actors not holding their emotions to express their feelings. British actor Will Poulter recently had an emotional reunion with his childhood maths teacher on BBC's "The One Show."

Image source: Will Poulter is seen, outside the Thom Browne show, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023, on June 26, 2022, in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

"The Maze Runner" actor got emotional for a different reason during his BBC interview. Poulter struggled with bullying during his school years, which he talked about in his interview. However, Will had many influences growing up, and one of them was his math teacher.

In the opening moments of the clip, Poulter talks about his agenda for the show as he promotes his support anti-bullying campaign. The actor was asked whether he ever faced bullying in the past to which he said that he did face it during his school days and called it "unfortunate." At the same time, the British actor also credited his maths teacher for overcoming bullying as he said, "I did thankfully have a teacher who was very active in the space."

Image source: Will Poulter attends The Caring Family Foundation's "Food from the Heart" Campaign in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Caring Family Foundation)

The host of the show talked about how important good teachers are in our lives and subtly slipped in the mention of Miss Moran with the next frames transitioning to Poulter's teacher. The actor was shocked at the mention of his teacher and we later see Miss Moran sharing a brief message of support and love for her student. The teacher said, "Will I know how difficult things were for you at school and I just want you to know just how unbelievably proud I was of you then and continue to be today. You're a true inspiration and will always have my active support. Thank you for being you."

After the end of the message, we see Poulter teary-eyed and thanking the host for the kind gesture as he said, "Wow that's amazing. I didn't expect that, she's amazing, thank you." Poulter's emotional reaction to seeing his teacher has caught the attention of the internet with many praising the actor for his genuine nature. "That reaction to seeing his teacher was so heartwarming and genuine. No doubt there was a tidal wave of memories flooding his brain at that moment. Love seeing moments like this!" commented @bradleywalker3318 and @hasanalifayzan added: "For half a minute, I saw the bullied but grateful child having the joy of receiving a message from his human savior."

The actor battled both dyspraxia and dyslexia from a young age, and it would lead to struggles academically. However, he was able to find an outlet during his struggles and joined the school of comedy. His passion for acting kick-started thanks to drama lessons. Since his debut on the big screen, the actor has not had to look back at his tough past and has become a well-known face in the Hollywood industry

Will Poulter has found a lot of his success from "The Maze Runner" trilogy and not to forget, he did become a meme sensation for his part in the comedy flick "We're the Millers." The actor recently featured in the third installment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise where he played Adam Warlock and was appreciated for his role in the Marvel flick.