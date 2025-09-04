Woman demands a store clerk take less money for groceries. Her husband was not having it.

A Reddit story about an entitled shopper is going viral for its hilarious and unexpected twist. The tale, shared by user u/Lifeneedslubricant, begins with a woman cutting in line at a convenience store and dumping her items on the counter.

After demanding to be served first, the cashier finally rang up her total: over $30. But the woman refused to pay.

"She then told him that she would only give $25 because that’s all she had," the Redditor explained. The unfazed cashier calmly told her she would need to remove some items. That’s when the situation escalated.

"I need everything. You can’t deprive me of my needs," she snapped. "Who do you think you are? I'm calling my husband."

The cashier’s perfect response? "Make sure he brings his wallet!"

The "Hostage" Call

Determined to win, the woman called her husband and put him on speakerphone for the whole store to hear. "Baby, I’m at this store, and the clerk is holding me and two other females hostage. You need to come and rescue us," she announced dramatically.

But her husband wasn't playing along. His logical reply shut down the drama instantly.

"You can’t really be held hostage and be allowed to use your phone," he pointed out, before getting to the real issue. "So either you didn’t have enough money, or you’re trying to buy alcohol without [an] ID."

Instead of rushing to her "rescue," he sided with the store, telling her to leave the junk food—chips, candy, and soda—and come home. Defeated, she stamped her foot, hung up, and begrudgingly removed items until her bill was $25.

The Internet's Reaction

Reddit users flooded the comments in praise of the husband, who was clearly familiar with his wife's antics. As user u/SnooBunnies7461 wrote:

"I love her husband. Sounds like he's over her sh#t but still kind about it."

Another user, u/NutAli, joked about her dramatic "hostage" claim: "The police probably already know her and have banned her from calling them."





The woman clearly expected her husband to back her up in a baseless conflict she created. Instead, she got a firm reality check from the one person she thought was on her side.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.