Tina Fey silenced online troll with hilarious comeback proving she's the comedy queen

The internet has a lot of people hyping each other up but also enough ones putting others down. With unnecessary comments, trolling, shaming and so much more, people are demeaned for being themselves and are forced to be fake for the sake of blending in. However, when Tina Fey, actor and writer for the popular sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live,” was trolled online, she had a fitting response. The woman’s reply was shared in a post by Letters of Note and the roasting and sass are totally on point. Fey’s reaction is one for the books.

Image Source: Tina Fey attends the "Mean Girls: The Musical" Opening Night at The Savoy Theatre on June 26, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The troll came from a person who goes by “jerkstore” and read, “In my opinion, Tina Fey completely ruined SNL. The only reason she's celebrated is because she's a woman and an outspoken liberal. She has not a single funny bone in her body.” The words were a complete burn to the actor, but she had an even more factual and savage response to render. Starting by addressing the claim about women, Fey hysterically pointed out how women have been “over-celebrated.” She said, “Dear jerkstore, huzzah for the truth teller! Women in this country have been over-celebrated for too long.”

Adding to it, Fey wrote, “Just last night there was a story on my local news about a ‘missing girl,’ and they must have dedicated seven or eight minutes to ‘where she was last seen’ and ‘how she might have been abducted by a close family friend,’ and I thought, ‘What is this, the news for chicks?’” She added another example and pointed out sarcastically that the supposedly extra news celebrating women was “Hilary Hillary Clinton flying to some country because she's secretary of state.” The writer sarcastically added, “Why do we keep talking about these dumdums? We are a society that constantly celebrates no one but women and it must stop!”

Image Source: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler of "Saturday Night Live" at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

With satire and precision, she suggested that the focus of news should rightly be on men instead. “I want to hear what the men of the world have been up to. What fun new guns have they invented? What are they raping these days? What's Michael Bay's next film going to be?” she wrote. While that was enough of a witty response to the individual, there was more to be addressed per the rude comment. Fey then moved on to the point about her getting into the show simply because of her gender.

She hilariously said, “When I first set out to ruin SNL, I didn't think anyone would notice, but I persevered because like you trying to do a nine-piece jigsaw puzzle- it was a labor of love. I'm not one to toot my own horn, but I feel safe with you, jerkstore, so I'll say it. Everything you ever hated on SNL was by me and anything you ever liked was by someone else who did it against my will.” Fey called out the person in a top-tier comical way and there was no escaping it.

Tina Fey responds to an online commenter. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/IwtUKjMl2O — Letters of Note (@LettersOfNote) March 8, 2017

Finally, she signed off and left the most epic comeback to the person’s rash concluding comment. “P.S. You know who does have a funny bone in her body? Your mom every night for a dollar,” Fey wrote. The actor dropped the bombs and delivered a mic-drop response. The post regarding her response garnered huge response from people with many commenting on it. @Esquire329 wrote, “This I will give to my daughter and let her know she takes shit from no man!” @Alamazin77 added, “Tina Fey is a boxer of words when it comes to verbal fisticuffs. Hecklers aren't ready.”

that last line. ouch. — Gone (@jonathanjstokes) March 8, 2017