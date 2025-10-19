A Millennial asked her Gen Z sister what's 'cringe' and her 5 answers were a brutal reality check

Every generation eventually faces a humbling moment of truth: the things you think are cool are, in fact, deeply embarrassing to the generation that comes after you. For 32-year-old Lea, that moment came when she innocently asked her younger sister a simple question. The answer would soon send a shockwave of self-consciousness across the entire millennial demographic.

Lea, who goes by @laughinglea on TikTok, explained to Newsweek that she was confused by comments on her videos calling her "cringey" and "Millennial core." "I had no idea what that meant," she admitted. "I thought I was young and cool, so I had to find out more." She turned to the most honest source she could find—her Gen Z sister—and asked for an unfiltered list of everything millennials do that makes them cringe.

The list was a cultural hit list, targeting the very mannerisms millennials have spent years perfecting. First came the fashion critiques: even the classic "French tuck" is apparently a dead giveaway of one's age. Then came the social media habits: the infamous "millennial pause" at the start of a video, carefully edited clips, and earnest hashtags like #ThrowbackThursday or #blessed. Even pulling "ugly faces" for a laugh or flashing a peace sign pout in photos was branded as cringe.

But perhaps the most shocking revelation was the dramatic shift in nightlife. Lea’s sister informed her that while millennials once dressed to the nines for a night out, Gen Z’s clubbing attire is trainers and jeans. More startlingly, the entire vibe has changed. According to Lea, her sister told her that big, expressive dancing is out. "They're not dancing either," Lea shared. "No waving your arms in the air like you don't care. Arms down low. You should watch them in the club; they are not dancing."

According to Dr. Carolina Are, a social media researcher at Northumbria University, this reflects a fundamental difference in online culture. She told The Guardian that "while millennials went through years of polished feeds and aesthetics... gen Z seem to have settled on aesthetics that are a form of understated and chaotic curation."

In the comment section of Lea's viral video, however, millennials weren't taking the verdict lying down. Many pointed out the practical reason for their "cringe" habits. "We weren’t allowed to wear trainers into clubs; they wouldn’t let you in," one user wrote. Others took a more defiant stance, with another commenting, "So worried about appearances and being 'cringe,' they’re not living life... we’re gonna be dancing!"

This article originally came out earlier this year.