His old boss wouldn’t stop texting him. So he charged them for every response.

Leaving a job doesn’t always mean leaving it behind. One Redditor, u/antiworkthrowaway234, knew that all too well. After managing critical IT infrastructure for a company, they figured their exit wouldn’t stop the calls from coworkers needing help.

So they got ahead of it. “I was the only one who knew about tons of our IT infrastructure, and I anticipated that I was going to get tons of texts and phone calls from former coworkers,” they shared.

Instead of fielding questions for free, they set up a formal contract and tripled their former hourly rate.

“I anticipated tons of texts and phone calls.” — u/antiworkthrowaway234

The boss did not take it well

The move didn’t sit right with the ex-boss, who reportedly called the rate “outrageous.” According to the Redditor, management had a long-standing habit of leaning on former employees for free help. But this time, they ran into someone who knew their worth.

“I'm the first person who's left the company who hasn't just provided this sort of help for free indefinitely,” they said.

“He thinks my rate is outrageously high.” — u/antiworkthrowaway234

The boss went so far as to warn staff not to contact their former coworker unless it was absolutely necessary. But that, the Redditor said, was the point of the contract in the first place.





It was never about the money

The Redditor made clear this wasn’t a cash grab. They’d only billed eight hours total. “He's just offended that I have the audacity to demand payment for my work,” they added, suggesting the boss wanted free labor, not fair compensation.

Reddit users were quick to show support, with many saying this kind of boundary-setting was long overdue in workplaces.

“It sets precedent for others who leave.” — u/takemyderivative

Others are doing the same—and loving it

Redditor u/IntelligentLake joked that the original poster wasn’t charging enough: “Really, who does that? You're supposed to charge much more, so you can use that money to pay for the liability insurance you're supposed to have as a contractor.”

And some had success turning similar situations into money—or just a little revenge. “I did this and set my rate insanely high in the hopes they wouldn’t call,” said u/Aromatic_Quit_6946. “They had to call me so much that they tried to rehire me. Said nope, but for $10,000 I will train someone (never expected a yes). I had a really good vacation that year.”

“I had a really good vacation that year.” — u/Aromatic_Quit_6946

Know your worth—even after you leave

Setting boundaries with a former employer shouldn’t be revolutionary, but it is. The Redditor’s story highlights a bigger cultural shift happening in workplaces: people are no longer willing to give away their skills just because “that’s how it’s always been.”

Got niche knowledge when you leave a job? Don’t be afraid to put a price on it. Your time is valuable—and asking to be paid for your work isn't outrageous. It's just fair.

