14 years before the Titanic sank, a novel oddly but accurately predicted how the tragedy would unfold

The tragic crash of the RMS Titanic was one of the most significant events of the 20th century. It turned out to be a life-changing event in the history of maritime travel. The crash of the luxury cruise was reportedly predicted by Morgan Robertson in his short novel, "Futility: The Wreck of the Titan," 14 years before the actual tragedy. The novel written in 1898, talked about the story of the world's largest passenger ship, 'Titan', and how it sank after hitting an iceberg, per Royal Museums Greenwich.

Representative Image source: The White Star Line passenger liner R.M.S. Titanic embarking on its ill-fated maiden voyage.

The plot of the novel has an uncanny resemblance to the real-world tragedy of the vessel. Author Morgan Robertson had managed to predict the dimensions and key details of the ship. He highlighted in his novel that the fictional ship named "Titan" carried the minimum number of lifeboats required under the current regulations, and was able to travel as swiftly as any ship in service. With all these similarities, it may not come as a shock that the Titan also had a fatal encounter with an iceberg, claiming the lives of nearly all of the 3,000 on board.

While James Cameron's fictional take on the "Titanic" showed the romance of Jack and Rose, the story of this short novel was not tragically romantic in any way. The central character of this novel is a troubled member of the Titan’s crew, a lookout named Rowland, who is caught up in an on-board conspiracy after the Titan runs down and destroys a smaller sailing vessel.

Image source: Survivors watch from the lifeboats as the ill-fated White Star liner, the 'Titanic', plunges beneath the waves. Original Publication: Illustrated London News - pub. 1912 (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The lookout later survives the Titan’s demise and lands on the iceberg together with a small girl. Probably the only dramatic encounter in the whole story comes when Rowland fights a ferocious polar bear on the surface of the iceberg which allows him to redeem himself and the chance to care for the child, who turns out to be the daughter of a love interest he previously had a fling with.

Unlike "Titanic," this short novel somewhat has a better and happier ending as the story concludes with Rowland and the little girl being rescued by a passing ship and brought back to England. The story ends with Rowland securing a lucrative government job and living a satisfied life in America. Author Morgan Robertson certainly left a lot of readers in the present era with an eerie feel, courtesy of his vision which successfully reminds people of the real Titanic saga.