Grandpa gets hilarious early morning surprise when toddler granddaughter arrives with note

Grandparents typically relish every moment spent with their grandchildren, but one grandpa got an early morning surprise that had him laughing out loud. Maryn Cox, an energetic 2-year-old, appeared bright and early at her grandparents' RV with an amusing note in hand, as her exhausted mom watched from afar.
The hilarious scenario unfolded because Maryn had kept her parents awake since 3:30 am. Her mom, Sara (@saralyndelta), explained to PEOPLE that nothing they tried got their spirited daughter back to sleep. After an exhausting night spent watching cartoons until dawn, Sara seized a perfect opportunity when she noticed her parents' RV lights come on nearby.
Quickly scribbling a funny note that read, “I've been awake since 3:30 am and didn't go back to sleep. Mum and dad are pissed,” Sara sent Maryn off to her grandparents' RV. Oblivious to the note's humorous content, Maryn was simply delighted to carry out her special task.
Upon seeing Maryn crawling eagerly toward his van, Grandpa was overjoyed. The toddler climbed into the RV and cheerfully handed over the note. After reading it, her grandpa burst into uncontrollable laughter, glancing knowingly towards Sara, who was capturing the amusing moment from a window.
In good spirits and nodding in amused agreement, Grandpa happily prepared himself for a morning of babysitting duties. Sara summed up the relatable situation beautifully, noting, "It takes a village to raise a child and being a parent is really hard, but there is so much joy and humor in those everyday moments."
TikTok users found the scenario equally amusing and heartwarming. One user, @iskelderon, humorously commented, “A minute after cuddling with grandpa, she’s going to be out like a light.”
Another viewer, @malilatequila, wisely added, “The only hack is to live near grandparents.”
Sara continues to share funny parenting moments and heartwarming family stories on her TikTok account (@saralyndelta).
