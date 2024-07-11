1951 cartoon film envisioning the future of cars is so quirky it has us rolling on the floor laughing

It isn’t just “The Simpsons” who can envision the future. Recently, @historyinmemes shared an animated cartoon clip on X, saying that the 1950s animation “imagines” the future of cars. The clip belongs to Tex Avery’s 1951 animation film “Cars of Tomorrow” produced by Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM). It is known to humorously envision the cars of the future while depicting satirized futuristic technology. Lately, the clip has been going viral, picking up nearly 11 million views. Not only did it stir plenty of nostalgia, but it also evoked puns of rolling laughter in netizens.

The animation of 1940 imagines the future of cars pic.twitter.com/WSVOEoXvGE — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) July 8, 2024

Long before Tesla’s innovative Autopilot cars and electric vehicles came into existence, this cartoon film depicted a world full of cars that were out-of-the-box in the real sense. It presents a wacky world of the 90s auto-show reels. With colorful vintage animations, goofy characters, sight gags, and blackout jokes, the scenes seem to make zany predictions by showing cars that are unusual, surreal, and beyond practicality.

The Car of Tomorrow" is a 1951 Tex Avery MGM Cartoon that humorously envisions the future of automotive technology. pic.twitter.com/oXK9UNjPm2 — Viral vibes (@viralvibes__) July 9, 2024

One car uses “absolutely no gasoline” because it has paddles that the driver rotates with his feet. Then, there is a "king-size station wagon" that "will comfortably seat every member of the entire family: you, the wife, maid, kids, dog, cat, canary, and the mother-in-law." One car has a fishtail design at the back and another is a sporty-plus-country model with cartwheels tumbling behind the back wheels.

One scene shows a “car with a glass bottom” designed in case the driver hits a pedestrian. With a glass bottom, they can see the fallen pedestrian sliding and screaming below their car. Some other models portrayed in the film are even more confusing. For instance, there is a car that, instead of moving in the direction of rotating wheels, moves in the other plane, like an alien saucer. Then, there is also a car with a hole at the top for people who have giraffe pets.

A car with an extremely wide front seat, so that on the outside the car resembles a cross with a prolonged front seat line making up the arms of the vehicle, is a total rip-off. Whereas, one scene dramatizes another bizarre car. When a man opens this car’s door and steps inside, he falls not on the car floor but right into an abyss, his screams can be heard.

Adding to these quirky automobile designs, there is also a car with cushions so soft that the man gets dissolved into it like a biscuit melts in cream as he sits on it. The “stunning Paris creation” is crafted especially for women. It features delicate seashell-pink exteriors with bouquets taped throughout the car, crisscross interior curtains peeking through the window glass, furry trimmings, a giant blue bow embellishing the bonnet, and lacey undergirding at the panel edges of the car.

Among the endless possibilities, there is also a car with a super-chromatic horn, a golden nestled trumpet-like-instrument extending from one side. With each beat, a trumpet stretches forward, and then a gremlin pops out of the mouth of the trumpet. And the car with dogs hidden inside headlights is a total comedic gold.

But perhaps the highlight of this animation is a red car. A man driving it stops midway on the street and starts folding the car until it is the size of a pocketbook. He then slips it into his jacket pocket, which is as uncanny as futuristic. The animation also shows the “Classic Convertible for Indians,” in which a tent pops up from the back and covers the top of the car. For people worried about expenses, there’s also a car that "the country has always needed," priced at $545. However, if someone wants to add accessories, it would cost a bit more, precisely $8432. This shows, ironically, that the accessories cost more than the car itself.

Several such flicks adorn this chrome animation, featuring digital paint and ink-illustrated characters that are pudgy, wobbly, and over-the-top, rib-tickling. The clip garnered instant attention on X where thousands of people shared their quips in the comments. “I am waiting for the moment when we will be able to put our cars in the wallets,” commented @truecrimenft, referring to the foldable car.

@tristan_shana tagged Elon Musk telling him, “Well there are some interesting innovations!” @markzuckss said, “I hope Elon doesn't figure out how to fold a car,” whereas @name__error_404 joked, “The animators skipped physics classes. Lol!” @nathaliemayy wrote, “It's crazy to see what people in 1940 thought the future would look like.”