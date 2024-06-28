1990 diary entry of man with a 30-second memory reveals the one thing he always remembers

In 1985, British musicologist Clive Wearing was struck down with one of the most extreme cases of amnesia ever recorded. He was diagnosed with herpesviral encephalitis, a disease that destroyed the memory-forming regions of his brain. The dreaded disease left the man with a memory span of 7 to 30 seconds. Four decades after his unfortunate diagnosis, a page from his diary surfaced online, giving us a glimpse into the mind of a man who had a difficult time recalling anything. It also revealed the one thing Wearing always remembered despite his medical condition.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Jessica Lewis

Wearing's diary entry was from January 13, 1990 where he recorded his daily observations. The journal saw him record his thoughts every 4 to 5 minutes. Each thought recorded in the journal was branded "new." But one thing was consistant in the entries: his love for his wife, Deborah. He did his best to keep her updated about his life.

His condition usually saw him forget half of his memories before he could finish an entry and hence had to start over again and again. He could not trust what he wrote and when he wrote it, which often led him to scratch out most of his entries. He wrote multiple entries that recorded his last conscious moment. In the diary, one entry denoting 7:46 am saw him write, "I am awake for the first time." It is followed by an entry at 7:47 AM, that read, "This illness has been like death till NOW. All senses work.”

Image Source: A small section from Clive Wearing’s diary, 13th Jan 1990 I Dairies of Note

Despite his extreme amnesia, Wearing has a form of short-term episodic memory. He understands the limited situations he finds himself in, without knowing how he got there. Most patients diagnosed with amnesia experience only one form of the disorder at a time; either retrograde or anterograde.

Clive Wearing lost his entire episodic memory to illness. Although he’s “conscious” all day like anyone else, he constantly claims to be dead, unconscious & lacking all sensation. His wife shows him a video of himself playing music & says: “See? You’re conscious.” 1/3 pic.twitter.com/cJuIU90vOB — Okay Egg (@yeastsplainer) May 21, 2024

Wearing's case is rare in this respect, as he experienced both forms of amnesia simultaneously. He suffered from the most extreme case of anterograde amnesia ever recorded, per Study.com. Since he cannot retain any new information and lives in a perpetual state of confusion, he was shifted to an assisted living facility where he receives the help he needs.

This is a picture of Clive Wearing’s diary. In 1985 he contracted contracted a herpes simplex virus that attacked his central nervous system.



Since then, he has been unable to store new memories. He has also been unable to associate memories effectively or to control his… pic.twitter.com/349CUQT2WS — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) June 3, 2024

For a man who barely remembers anything about his life for more than 30 seconds, he surprisingly acknowledges two things forever in life - his wife, followed by his love for music. He is aware that he used to be a musician, but he cannot remember ever having heard or played music. On the tragic side, he is aware that he has children, but cannot remember their names.

British musician Clive Wearing suffers from one of the most severe case of amnesia ever known. The duration of Clive’s short-term memory is anywhere between 7 seconds and 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/WlzpPwtARp — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) February 11, 2024

Wearing's wife Deborah has been through thick and thin since his diagnosis. She teamed up with the Amnesia Association to give the NHS recommendations on how to help and rehabilitate those with brain injuries, per Historic Flix. In her book "Forever Today: A Memoir Of Love And Amnesia," Deborah talks about the reality of their situation and how the disease affected their lives. She describes it as a "story of a life lived outside time" and a "story of a marriage, of a bond that runs deeper than conscious thought."

In an interview with The Guardian, Deborah summed up her thoughts on her husband's rare condition. She said, "I realized that we are not just brain and processes. Clive had lost all that and yet he was still Clive." She added, "Even when he was at his worst, most acute state, he still had that huge overwhelming love… for me. That was what survived when everything else was taken away."