GOOD

Scientists just found the crater of one of the biggest meteor crashes in Earth's history

Heidi Lux
01.14.20
www.nps.gov

A meteorite crashed into Earth nearly 800,000 years ago. The meteor was 1.2 miles wide, and the impact was so big, it covered 10% of the planet with debris. However, scientists haven't been able to find the impact site for over a century. That is, until now. A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal believes the crash site has been located.

Tektites, which are essentially rocks that have been liquefied from the heat of the impact and then cooled to form glass, help scientists spot the original impact site of a meteor. Upon impact, melted material is thrown into the atmosphere, then falls back to the ground. Even if the original crater has disappeared due to erosion or is hidden by a shift in tectonic plates, tektites give the spot away. Tektites between 750,000 to 35.5 million years old have been found in every continent except Antarctica.

RELATED: NASA's solar probe sent back its first findings, and it's more incredible than we thought

Because the tektites from the 800,000-year-old meteorite were found across a large region stretching from southern China to south Australia, researchers estimated the crater ranged from 9 miles in diameter to 186 miles. The rim was estimated to be over 300 feet tall. However, scientists were unable to locate the hole. "Their existence means that the impacting meteorite was so large and its velocity so fast that it was able to melt the rocks that it hit," Professor Kerry Sieh, one of the paper's authors, told CNN.

The most tektites were found in Indochina, where they were at their biggest. So the researchers decided to narrow down their search to this region. Three impact sites in Cambodia, central Laos, and southern China were looked at, but each impact site was older than the impact site in question.

It turns out, the impact site may have been hidden under lava this whole time. A geochemical analysis and local gravity readings indicated that the meteorite's crater was located in southern Laos on the Bolaven Plateau, resting underneath 2,000 square miles of cooled volcanic lava. Most of the lava flows were between 51,000 and 780,000-years-old, putting it in the right age range.

"There have been many, many attempts to find the impact site and many suggestions, ranging from northern Cambodia, to central Laos, and even southern China, and from eastern Thailand to offshore Vietnam," Sieh told CNN.

RELATED: Researchers revived a 2,000-year-old palm from seeds found inside an ancient Judean jar

"But our study is the first to put together so many lines of evidence, ranging from the chemical nature of the tektites to their physical characteristics, and from gravity measurements to measurements of the age of lavas that could bury the crater," Sieh continued.

More work needs to be done to confirm that "this thick pile of volcanic rocks does indeed bury the site of the impact." The researchers are planning to "drill down a few hundred meters to see if the rocks below the lavas are indeed the rocks you'd expect at an impact site -- that is, lots of evidence for melting and shattering," Sieh told CNN.

It's like an intense planetary version of hide-and-go-seek, and for now, researchers have found Mother Nature's hiding spot.

science meteor crash

A boss in England gives nonsmokers four extra days off a year

via Haldean Brown / Flickr

In a typical work day, people who smoke take more breaks than those who do not. Every few hours they pop outside to have a smoke and usually take a coworker with them.

Don Bryden, Managing director at KCJ Training and Employment Solutions in Swindon, England, thinks that nonsmokers and smokers should be treated equally, so he's giving those who refrain from smoking four extra days to compensate.

Funny enough, Bryden is a smoker himself.

Keep Reading
costs of smoking smokeing and work smoke breaks cost men's health women's health smokers in the office
Health

The most checked-out book at the New York Public Library is a diverse children's book

In order to celebrate the New York Public Library's 125th anniversary, the library announced a list of the top 10 most checked out books in the library's history. The list, which took six months to compile, was determined by a team of experts who looked at the "historic checkout and circulation data" for all formats of the book. Ezra Jack Keats's "The Snow Day" tops the list, having been checked out 485,583 times through June 2019. While many children's books topped the top 10 list, the number one choice is significant because the main character of the story is black. "It's even more amazing that the top-ranked book is a book that has that element of diversity," New York Public Library President Anthony W. Marx said.

Keep Reading
new york public library children's books diversity the snowy day
Design

A woman requested inspiring middle-age success stories, and Twitter delivered—big time

Media outlets love to compile lists of impressive people under a certain age. They laud the accomplishments of fresh-faced entrepreneurs, innovators, influencers, etc., making the rest of us ooh and ahh wonder how they got so far so young.

While it's great to give credit where it's due, such early-life success lists can make folks over a certain age unnecessarily question where we went wrong in our youth—as if dreams can't come true and successes can't be had past age 30.

Keep Reading
agism inspiration optimism age
Culture