Scientists found extraordinary pieces of alien planet buried deep inside Earth

4.5 billion years ago, when Earth was in the process of becoming a proper planet and only 85% of its current size, a protoplanet the size of Mars named “Theia” bumped and crashed into it. The dramatic collision led to showers of debris, and with it, the gigantic planet left two of its remnants into the fiery molten lava deep within the Earth's core.

Representative Image Source: Artwork of the young Earth-Moon system. The Earth had recently formed when it was struck by a protoplanet called Theia roughly three times the size of Mars. (Photo by MARK GARLICK/Getty Images)

As a result, the Moon as we now know it was born out of Earth after breaking away due to the collision. A 2023 study, published in the journal Nature, proposes that scientists have finally found the two remnants that lodged themselves into the belly of the Earth after the cataclysmic ancient collision, reported The Guardian.

A study in @Nature suggests that a giant collision between the ancient protoplanet Theia and the proto-Earth about 4.5 billion years ago may have formed distinct regions within Earth’s mantle. https://t.co/lW9Cg0hWb3 pic.twitter.com/yWta3FnIKa — Nature Portfolio (@NaturePortfolio) November 1, 2023

Previously, scientists were already aware that there are two enormous blobs buried deep into the Earth. They had come across these blobs in the 1980s while recording mysterious seismic activity in these two areas. One lies beneath the African tectonic plate and the other beneath the Pacific Ocean. It is believed that when the collision occurred, the wealth of iron contained in the fragments of Theia pushed them deep underground. The fragments sank and embedded themselves almost 1,800 miles into Earth. Meanwhile, gushes of dust and rubble were blasted into the orbit, leading to the formation of the Moon.

0. Seismologists long discovered two continent-sized basal mantle anomalies, known as 'large low-velocity provinces,' beneath the Pacific and Africa. Traditionally attributed to Earth's differentiation process. Here we propose they originate from the Moon-forming impactor, Theia. pic.twitter.com/qZCsr41ihi — Qian Yuan (@qianyuan_geo) November 1, 2023

The team of researchers led by Dr. Qian Yuan at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena and Professor Hongping Deng at the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory used sophisticated computer simulations of convection currents inside Earth to reconstruct the events that may have taken place during the collision. “To my knowledge, our work is the first one proposing this idea,” Yuan told the Guardian.

Representative Image Source: Earth destroyed in collision - 3D artwork illustration of planetary explosion (Getty Images)

Today, scientists call these two blobs by the name “Large Low-velocity Provinces (LLVPs)” because, in these regions, the seismic activity slows down. These continent-sized blobs are known to be much denser and hotter than the rest of the mantle rock surrounding it. Weighed together, today the blobs are six times the mass of the Moon, per Observer. “They are the largest thing in the Earth’s mantle,” Yuan said when presenting his work last week at the 52nd Lunar and Planetary Science Conference 2021.

Representative Image Source: Anatomy of the Earth's mantle, Geology nature background.Gradients used,illustration is an eps10 file and contains transparency effects (Getty Images)

According to Phys, previous research also credits Theia for bringing the life source water to the Earth, and hence, all of its life including the evolution of supercontinents. Over the years, scientists observed that these blobs were puffing our mantle plumes, or magma up towards the Earth’s surface, probably trying to catch their attention. “Theia left something in the Earth—and that played a role in Earth's subsequent 4.5 billion years of evolution," Yuan said, as per Phys. Another planetary expert Christian Schroeder said, ”The remnants of Theia potentially preserved underneath us may be responsible for important processes on Earth ongoing to this day."

Representative Image Source: Internal structure of the Earth, cutaway computer illustration. From the centre outwards, the four layers shown in the image are: inner core, outer core, mantle, and crust (Getty Images)

However, researchers aren’t fully sure about this entire theory and as Yuan said in a video, there is no evidence to prove the existence of the hypothetical planet Theia. As for the formation of the Moon, they would only know about it when they bring some of the Moon’s mantle rocks to Earth and match it with the samples from the blobs sitting in Earth’s mantle.

“I look forward to seeing future missions on the moon to bring back its mantle rocks, which are very likely to come from the impactor Theia, according to the majority of moon-forming impact simulations,” Yuan told The Guardian. “If the lunar mantle rock and LLVP-related basalts share the same chemical signatures, they should both originate from Theia.”